“The Aerial Assassin” is coming!

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Will Ospreay will be turning up next week.

Ospreay, who is scheduled to face off against fellow Don Callis Family member Konosuke Takeshita at AEW Revolution 2024, is scheduled to appear live next week on AEW Dynamite on TBS.

