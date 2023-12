The date for the next All Elite Wrestling “Battle of the Belts” special has been announced.

Devin Cutting of PWInsider.com is reporting that AEW Battle Of The Belts 9 will take place next month.

AEW Battle Of The Belts IX will go down on Saturday, January 13, 2024 in Norfolk, Virginia.

The show will premiere on TNT at 10/9c immediately following that night’s AEW Collision.

Make sure to join us here on 1/13 for live AEW Battle Of The Belts 9 results coverage from Norfolk, VA.