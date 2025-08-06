Bully Ray Calls Out WWE For Overproducing Blake Monroe’s Character In NXT

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including AEW’s hands-off approach with their talents.

Ray said, “One of the great things about AEW is the hands-off approach to talent. One of the awful things about AEW is the hands-off [approach] with talent. How do I know this? Because me and Tommy came from a company where Paul [Heyman] was hands-off unless he had to put his hands on. ‘Go be you.’”

On WWE’s handling of Blake Monroe in NXT:

“They are creating her the way they want to create her, despite the fact that what she had created worked. They hired Mariah May. Mariah May did such a phenomenal job in AEW that they went, ‘Her. We need her. We want her.’ Then they got her. You could change her name. I don’t give a s**t about the name change, but let her be Mariah May.”

