WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio recently announced on his Twitter (X) account that he will be inducting his longtime friend and mentor, Konnan, into the AAA Hall of Fame.

This announcement comes after Konnan had the honor of inducting Mysterio into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2023 Class a couple of years ago.

Konnan has been affiliated with AAA since 1992, where he currently works as a writer and broadcaster.