AEW Star Reveals He Considered Retirement Amid Injury Recovery

AEW’s Eddie Kingston has never been one to shy away from the truth, and in a new emotional training video, “The Mad King” revealed the deep mental health battles he faced during his year-long absence from the ring due to a serious leg injury and ACL surgery.

Speaking alongside fellow wrestler Cezar Bononi, Kingston gave fans an unfiltered look into the dark mental space he was in during his recovery.

Due to insurance complications, Kingston was unable to attend physical therapy for several months—leading to a spiral of self-doubt and depression. “I’m watching AEW, and I’m seeing all the great sht these guys are doing in the ring… I’m thinking to myself, how am I going to fight these dudes?” Kingston said.

He continued, “I wasn’t even that good to begin with, and now I’m coming back off ACL surgery… that’s why the thing came out about me thinking about retirement. I don’t want to fcking retire… but during that four or five months… I just sat in my own sht thinking, ‘Yeah, fck. I did the G1. I wanted to do more, but ah, f*ck it.’ I’m making excuses for why it’s okay to quit.”

Though rumors of retirement circled Kingston earlier this year, his recent comments make it clear that his passion for wrestling never faded, it just got buried under a year’s worth of mental and emotional weight.

Kingston noted that his mindset has shifted, and he’s now learned how to “push through” the mental blocks, while also acknowledging that this is something many people don’t know how to do. “It’s not that they are mentally weak, I don’t like using that. It’s just they don’t know how to push. Years ago, I didn’t know how to push,” he admitted.

Now back to training, Eddie Kingston has not yet confirmed a return date, but the former NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion looks focused, motivated, and healthier, both physically and mentally.

A return to AEW for Kingston would be a massive shot of authenticity and intensity, especially as the roster continues to evolve. His raw promos, unfiltered realism, and emotional connection to the fans remain unmatched in today’s wrestling landscape.

