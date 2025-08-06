Happy Gilmore 2 Featuring MJF & Becky Lynch Tops Netflix Global Charts

The new Adam Sandler-led comedy “Happy Gilmore 2” is officially a smash hit. According to Netflix, the sequel debuted as the #1 most-watched movie globally for the week of July 28th, pulling in over 40.8 million viewers and racking up more than 80 million minutes watched in its first week.

The sports comedy, which blends golf, family drama, and outrageous humor, also features several high-profile professional wrestlers, continuing the growing crossover between pro wrestling and Hollywood.

AEW’s MJF plays a prominent supporting role in the film, portraying one of Adam Sandler’s sons. His appearance marks a major step in his Hollywood trajectory, coming just as he’s riding high in AEW.

MJF recently won the Casino Gauntlet match at AEW All In, earning a future shot at the AEW World Championship, and has been making waves both in and out of the ring with media appearances and interviews. His performance in Happy Gilmore 2 has received early praise for its comedic timing and natural screen presence.

Joining MJF in the movie are WWE superstar Becky Lynch and global music icon/wrestling crossover star Bad Bunny, both of whom make surprise cameo appearances.

Becky Lynch enters the film fresh off a successful Women’s Intercontinental Championship defense at SummerSlam.

Bad Bunny, who has made multiple WWE appearances over the past two years, adds star power as he continues to dominate charts and arenas worldwide.

The film’s success further cements the crossover appeal of today’s wrestling superstars. With stars like John Cena, The Rock, Batista, and now MJF continuing to break through in Hollywood, Happy Gilmore 2 is the latest example of wrestlers transitioning seamlessly to the big screen.

Netflix has not yet announced a sequel, but the film’s massive numbers make another installment or spin-off highly likely.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on Happy Gilmore 2, MJF’s championship pursuit, and all the latest from AEW and WWE stars making moves in Hollywood.