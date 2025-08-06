Viewership Numbers For The First Week Of WWE: Unreal On Netflix

According to Netflix, the series “WWE: Unreal” attracted an average of 2.3 million viewers, totaling 10.7 million hours watched in its first week.

It ranked #9 among the platform’s TV shows for that week.

The series includes behind-the-scenes footage from WWE during the lead-up to WrestleMania 41 and has generated controversy regarding how much the company has revealed about its content production, including footage from inside the writers’ room.

A second season of “WWE: Unreal” is anticipated to be produced by the company.