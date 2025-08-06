Jacob Fatu Opens Up About Promo Growth, Working With Solo Sikoa On TV

WWE star Jacob Fatu appeared on “Cheap Heat With Peter Rosenberg,” where he discussed several topics, including how cutting promos used to be his weakest point.

Fatu said, “I didn’t expect anything. I just grew up to play my position, play my role, and do my thing. I never try to overstep on anybody or nothing. Talking was my weakest point. On the indies, we get away with cussing. I wasn’t comfortable in talking. Not at all.”

On WWE allowing him to talk more on TV:

“Then, they started letting me speak. I remember Tama telling me, ‘Just talk like yourself. Be yourself. Some of the stuff you’re saying, ain’t nobody saying your slang.’ Shout-out to Triple H. It started off small with a couple of lines here. Solo has actually been a big help on my promos. Everything you see me and Solo doing, he’s been more than helpful.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)