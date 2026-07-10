AEW Brawl In The Ballpark Results From Minneapolis, Minnesota 7/10/2026

The following results are from Friday’s AEW Brawl In The Ballpark event at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– The Conglomeration’s AEW World Trios Champion “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy def. The Death Riders’ Wheeler Yuta in a Singles Match.

– Komander and SkyFlight’s Top Flight (Darius Martin and Dante Martin) def. The Opps (“The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” HOOK and “The Pride of Professional Wrestling” “The Five Tool Player” Anthony Bowens) and Action Andretti in a Trios Match.

– Triangle of Madness’ Julia Hart def. Hyan in a Singles Match.

– Don Callis Family’s “The Machine” Brian Cage def. Spanish Announce Project’s Serpentico in a Singles Match.

– The Hurt Syndicate “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley and “The Standard of Excellence” Shelton Benjamin) def. Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor and ROH Pure Champion “TAIGASTYLE” Lee Moriarty) in a Tag Team Match.