AEW Changed Plans For Will Ospreay’s Return Ahead Of All In 2026

Will Ospreay’s return at AEW Revolution 2026 was originally planned to be revealed later as part of the promotional rollout for AEW All In 2026, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Ospreay had reportedly been medically cleared around two weeks before his appearance, but the information was kept tightly guarded. The initial plan was to announce his return alongside the All In ticket on-sale to maximize its impact as a major promotional hook, with Wembley Stadium pre-sale launching shortly after Revolution and the general sale beginning on March 20.

Instead, AEW opted to use Ospreay as a surprise at Revolution, where he confronted Jon Moxley following Moxley’s successful defense of the AEW Continental Championship against Konosuke Takeshita. The moment became one of the most talked-about segments of the show and appears to set up a major program heading into All In at Wembley Stadium on August 30.

The timing of Ospreay’s return is notable given that it came less than six months after undergoing double fusion neck surgery. He had been out of action since September 14, 2025, when Moxley and the Death Riders attacked him inside a steel cage following the 10-man lights out match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

AEW’s decision ultimately shifted from a marketing-driven reveal to a surprise moment on pay-per-view, creating immediate buzz while still positioning Ospreay as a central figure heading into one of the company’s biggest events of the year.