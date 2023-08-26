AEW Collision Fyter Fest Results – August 26, 2023

The road to AEW ALL IN 2023 wraps up tonight!

AEW Collision returns tonight at 8/7c on TNT from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA. with their special annual “Fyter Fest” edition of the show.

On tap for the program this evening is CM Punk, Darby Allin, Sting & TBA vs. Jay White, Swerve Strickland, Luchasaurus & Brian Cage in the ALL IN All-Star 8-Man tag-team main event.

Also scheduled is Action Andretti & Darius Martin vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds, Orange Cassidy, Penta El Zero Miedo & Eddie Kingston vs. The Butcher, The Blade & Kip Sabian, Willow Nightingale vs. Robyn Renagade, Jack Perry will retire the FTW Championship, Keith Lee and Big Bill will be in action, plus we’ll hear from the ALL IN stars in London.

AEW COLLISION: FYTER FEST RESULTS (8/26/2023)

AEW COLLISION: FYTER FEST RESULTS (8/26/2023)

We hear “Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting” by Elton John as we shoot inside the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA.

From there, we Kevin Kelly welcomes us to the show by stealing a line from UFC’s Jon Anik, “one more sleep until ALL IN.” Caprice Coleman is seated alongside him for commentary tonight.

HOOK Stops Jack Perry From Retiring FTW Championship

The lights in the building go down a bit, and then brighten up as the theme for Jack Perry hits. Out he comes in street clothes with a team of people walking behind him with the FTW Championship on a burial surface of some kind and flowers.

He settles in the ring and the table is laid down with the title and flowers on it. There’s photos on stands in the background of the title as well. He pretends to be upset and sad about this and then grabs a mic. He goes to speak but fans loudly chant “You suck! You suck!”

Jack Perry begins, “Oh God, these things are never easy.” He then talks about feeling a personal responsibility to say a few words about the FTW Championship since he was the last one to hold it. He said it was a good title that had its’ ups and downs and was misunderstood at times.

He says instead of being sad, we should remember the good times. He tells the production people to play the tape. We see a bunch of photos of Jack Perry with the title while he brushes his teeth and lays in bed and eats, etc. etc. He pretends to get emotional while this is playing.

Perry says he thinks it’s finally time we send this title to a better place. He pulls out a sledgehammer and lays the title flat out. He kisses the sledgehammer and hoists it over his head, but then the lights go out. We see HOOK doing curls on some street lights. He talks about the FTW Championship being in his blood line, due to his father creating it.

HOOK says he will be back for what it his and then as we return in the ring live, we see HOOK is standing behind Perry. Perry turns around and HOOK launches him. He sends him head-first through the portrait of the title and then leans the table in the corner. He picks Perry up and overhead suplexes him through it for a big pop.

The fans chant “HOOK! HOOK! HOOK!” as he picks the title up and walks around the ring with it. He grabs a mic and says, “Wembley, Sunday.” He drops the mic and walks off as his Action Bronson-led theme plays and the crowd reacts.

Orange Cassidy, Penta El Zero Miedo & Eddie Kingston vs. The Butcher, The Blade & Kip Sabian

After a lengthy video package for the Adam Cole vs. MJF main event of ALL IN on Sunday airs, we return back inside the Gas South Arena where we hear the funky sounds of the entrance theme of the AEW International Champion. The “Freshly Squeezed” one Orange Cassidy emerges and heads to the ring for our opening contest.

Now the theme for The Lucha Bros plays and out accompanied by Alex Abrahantes comes Penta El Zero Miedo. Fire and pyro erupt behind him as the crowd roars and he makes his way to the ring to join Cassidy for opening Trios action.

The third and final member of their team, Eddie Kingston, emerges to a load sustained pop. “The Mad King” heads to the ring looking ready to fight everyone in sight tonight. The NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion joins Penta and Cassidy to chants of “Eddie! Eddie!”

After the first team settles inside the squared circle, we see their opponents already in the ring on the other side. The ring announcer introduces the trio of The Butcher, The Blade and Kip Sabian.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Kicking things off for their respective teams in the early goings are Penta and Sabian. Penta throws something to Abrahantes on the floor, but Penelope Ford shoves him down. All six men end up brawling in the ring.

When the smoke clears, we see Eddie Kingston and The Butcher left alone in the ring. The big boys duke it out, with “The Mad King” knocking him down. The Blade joins The Butcher in double-teaming Kingston and shifting the momentum in their favor.

Sabian ends up crotching Penta in the ring from the floor on the steel ring post. The referee didn’t see it. Cassidy hits a big dive through the ropes on Sabian. In the ring, Cassidy and Sabian duke it out. Sabian knocks Cassidy out to the floor. Cassidy comes back in and is triple-teamed by Sabian, The Butcher & The Blade.

Kip tries for a cover on Orange, but the AEW International Champion kicks out after the count of two. Shortly after this, we head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, we see Kingston finish things off with a big elbow for the pin fall victory. After the match, we head to another commercial.

Winners: Orange Cassidy, Penta El Zero Miedo & Eddie Kingston

Stadium Stampede Fun

When we return from the break, we see Best Friends and the rest of the gang on the baby face side of the Stadium Stampede side. They talk about the Blackpool Combat Club ruining their mom’s van. As they continue to talk, they are interrupted by the BCC, who show up on the big screen from backstage.

As Santana & Ortiz get personal with their remarks about Eddie Kingston, we see “The Mad King” storm off from the ring and head to the back looking for them. When Claudio Castagnoli was running Kingston down on the mic, we saw Jon Moxley in the background lift his head up and wide-eye him from behind.

Finally, we see Kingston appear backstage after the BCC leave. He tries muscling the camera men and production people to find out where they are in the building. He delivers a violent message to them directly into the camera and walks off.

John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Action Andretti & Darius Martin

Now we see a new video package with comments from The Young Bucks about their ongoing rivalry with FTR over the past few years to promote their big showdown for the AEW World Tag-Team Championship at AEW ALL IN on Sunday.

From there, we shoot back inside the Gas South Arena where the repackaged Dark Order duo of John Silver and Alex Reynolds make their way down to the ring for our next match of the evening.

They settle inside the ring and their music dies down. Now the theme for their opponents hits and out comes Action Andretti and Top Flight’s Darius Martin. The two settle inside the squared circle as well.

After that, the bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our next match of the evening. We see The Dark Order duo jump into the early offensive lead. As Reynolds and Silver pose in the ring after a big spot, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the match continues.

When we return from the break, we see much of the same going on in the ring until finally Darius Martin tags in and starts to shift the offensive momentum into the favor of the babyface duo. Andretti tags in and the two hit a nice double-team spot on Reynolds.

After another big double-team spot they go for the cover, but Silver breaks it up. Moments later, Reynolds and Silver fire up on offense and hit their double-team finisher for the pin fall victory.

Winners: John Silver & Alex Reynolds

Nick Wayne Isn’t Ready To Forgive AR Fox Yet

We shoot backstage with exclusive post-Dynamite footage where Nick Wayne and Darby Allin are being interviewed. Wayne is congratulated on his first win in AEW action, but then AR Fox walks up.

AR Fox tries apologizing for losing his mind and doing stupid things. He says his father died too. He can’t give Nick his back, but for what it’s worth, he can give his word. He extends his hand but Wayne walks off. Darby says he knows Fox is sorry and he does shake his hand.

The Acclaimed Music Video World Premiere

After that, we shoot to a special world premiere of a new music video from The Acclaimed. Max Caster raps while he, Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn are shown working out in the gym, as well as footage of their past action being mixed in.

The last verse of the song is directly about their scheduled showdown against The House of Black at AEW ALL IN 2023. After the music video wraps up, we head to another commercial break.

Big Bill vs. Vary Morales

When we return from the break, a video package airs promoting the Fatal-4-Way for the AEW Women’s World Championship at ALL IN between Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker, Toni Storm and Saraya.

From there, we shoot inside the arena where Ricky Starks’ theme hits. Out comes the “suspended” wrestler ready to serve as a manager in the next match, which will feature Big Bill.

The two head to the ring and settle inside where Vary Morales, Big Bill’s opponent, is waiting for him. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see Big Bill manhandle him from the word “go” and quickly finish him off for the easy squash match victory.

After the match, Starks gets on the mic and cuts a heel promo. He vows to get a bigger belt for next week but then uses his normal leather belt to whip the hell out of Vary Morales.

Winner: Big Bill

Ruby Soho Challenges Kris Statlander For AEW ALL OUT 2023

We shoot to Lexy Nair backstage who is with Ruby Soho. She issues a formal challenge to Kris Statlander for the TBS Women’s Championship at AEW ALL OUT 2023 next weekend.

Willow Nightingale vs. Robyn Renegade

Now we head back inside the Gas South Arena where Willow Nightingale’s theme hits. Out comes the fun-loving, positive AEW women’s star to the ring for our next match of the evening.

Already in the ring is her opponent, Robyn Renegade, who is ready to rock and roll. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Willow works over Robyn straight out of the gate and nearly finishes her off with a splash about two minutes into the bout.

Willow hits the three amigos suplex spot and goes for the cover, but Robyn kicks out at the cover of two to keep this one alive. After we see Robyn sent to the floor, we head to a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Mercedes Martinez and Diamante watching on as Renegade starts to take it to Willow in the ring. Renegade hits a top-rope missile drop kick for a close near fall. Willow ends up recovering and hitting her finisher for the win.

Winner: Willow Nightingale

AEW Stars Take Over London For ALL IN

After the match we see video highlights of Saraya taking over a morning show in London, Chris Jericho doing a Fozzy concert and other fun with the AEW stars in town for ALL IN 2023 on Sunday. We then head to another commercial break.

Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs Hype For ALL OUT

When we return from the break, a special video package airs to show early hype for next week’s AEW ALL OUT 2023 showdown on pay-per-view between “The Redeemer” Miro and Powerhouse Hobbs. Taz, Excalibur and others are featured in it.

Kris Statlander Accepts Ruby Soho’s Challenge

Now we shoot backstage where Lexy Nair is standing by with Kris Statlander. The TBS Women’s Champion explains her attack on Ruby Soho on AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest on Wednesday. She then accepts her challenge for a TBS Women’s Championship at AEW ALL OUT next week.

Keith Lee vs. Zicky Dice

We head back inside the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA. where Keith Lee makes his way out to the ring for our next match of the evening, which will be his in-ring singles debut on AEW Collision.

Already in the ring is his opponent for tonight’s bout, Zicky Dice, whom Kevin Kelly jokes on commentary about having been suspended and reprimanded by more promotions than anyone else in recent memory.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. The fans are strongly behind “Limitless” Lee with all kinds of chants early on. Dice actually takes it to Lee a bit but quickly Lee takes over and rag-dolls him for an easy squash match victory.

Winner: Keith Lee

ALL IN All-Star 8-Man Tag-Team Match

CM Punk, Darby Allin, Sting & HOOK vs. Jay White, Swerve Strickland, Luchasaurus & Brian Cage

It’s main event time!

After we see quick “cinematic experience” footage of LFI violently beating down some wrestlers, we shoot back inside the arena where the theme for Samoa Joe hits. Out comes the reigning ROH TV Champion and “The King of Television.”

Samoa Joe grabs a mic as Jim Ross heads to the commentary desk ahead of tonight’s ALL IN All-Star 8-Man Tag-Team main event. Joe gets on the mic and informs us that he has been told if he interferes in tonight’s main event, he would jeopardize his ALL IN bout against CM Punk.

He wraps up his promo and his theme hits again as he leaves the ring and heads to join J.R., Kevin Kelly and Caprice Coleman on the call for tonight’s headline bout.

The first person to come out is apparently the mystery wrestler, as Action Bronson’s song hits as the theme for HOOK, who makes his way down to the ring.

Out next is Darby Allin and Sting, and then the familiar sounds of CM Punk’s theme hits. He makes his way out to a lot of boos, which are oddly left in on this taped show. He settles in the ring with his team and we head to a pre-match commercial break after Joe uses Terry Funk’s “egg-sucking dog” line as an homage on commentary.

When we return from the break, “Switchblade” Jay White comes out with his cardboard cut-out of himself and the rest of Bullet Club Gold by his side — The Gunns and Juice Robinson. All of them head to the ring together, even though Jay White is the only member of the group involved in this match.

Christian Cage’s countdown theme comes on next and the faux TNT Champion heads out with the real title-holder, his monster, Luchasaurus. The two head to the ring together.

Finally, The Mogul Embassy duo of Shane “Swerve” Strickland and “The Machine” Brian Cage come out accompanied by Prince Nana. All of the guys in this ALL IN All-Star 8-Man Tag-Team main event are now settled in the ring and ready to rock and roll.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our final match of the evening here on the final show before Sunday’s ALL IN show. The AEW Collision: Fyter Fest 2023 main event kicks off with Punk and Swerve representing their teams coming out of the gate.

Punk and Swerve go at it for a few minutes and then we see Sting and Darby Allin end up in the ring double-teaming Luchasaurus. Punk tags back in and the fans boo. He goes for a splash on Luchasaurus in the corner but Luchasaurus catches him by the throat. Luchasaurus lays out Punk just as we head to a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Jay White working over CM Punk in the ring, as the heel team are still in a clear-cut offensive lead. HOOK eventually gets the hot tag and he begins shifting the momentum in his teams favor until a numbers disadvantage sees him beaten down on the floor outside of the ring.

Soon after this, we shift gears and head into our final mid-match commercial break of the evening as our ALL IN All-Star 8-Man Tag-Team main event continues here on the special ALL IN go-home, Fyter Fest edition of AEW Collision on TNT.

As we settle back in from our final advertising time-out of the show, we see HOOK is still being isolated in the ring, where he is currently being manhandled by “The Machine” Brian Cage. HOOK finally hits one spot that buys him some time. He goes for the tag but Cage stops him. HOOK suplexes him and then finally does make the tag.

Punk finally takes the hot tag and the crowd still boos loudly as he comes in like a man possessed, taking out everyone in sight en route to shifting the offensive momentum back into his team’s favor. Punk beats down Jay White, now the legal man, and he hits a top-rope flying elbow smash. He does a “Macho Man” Randy Savage type swirl and then calls for the GTS.

Everyone ends up filtering into the ring and hitting their key high spots and finishers. When Punk has Brian Cage hoisted up for the GTS, he stops and glares at Samoa Joe. He then glares at him after hitting it and slaps Joe’s own rear naked choke submission finisher on him for the win. After the match is over, Joe makes sure and then heads into the ring to beat up on Punk since the rule was only that he couldn’t interfere in the match.

Jack Perry runs down to ringside and he begins beating on HOOK on the floor. HOOK grabs a kendo stick and begins wearing it out on Perry’s back. Sting and Swerve are shown fighting. Sting holds him and Darby Allin blasts him with a chair. The camera pans over and shows Joe ramming Punk into the steel steps.

Jim Ross is still stuck in the old days by comparing this to a bar fight. A lot of people use kendo sticks and ring steps in bar fights these days, right? And title belts and steel folding chairs? Big suplexes on stairs in a crowd of thousands of people? Most bars are set up like that, yes? The brawling with all of the pairings for ALL IN continue and then the camera follows Joe to the back as he flattens Punk. That’s how the final show before ALL IN goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: CM Punk, Darby Allin, Sting & HOOK