AEW Collision Gets New Match, Segment For 7/6 Episode In Southaven, MS.

Fans will hear from TNT Champion Jack Perry on Saturday night.

“The Scapegoat” has been announced for the July 6 episode of AEW Collision from Southaven, MS., as well as a new match featuring Riho going one-on-one against Lady Frost.

Here is the updated lineup for the 7/6 show:

* Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament: Adam Page vs. Jay White

* Toni Storm vs. Trish Adora

* MJF kicks off the show

* Mark Briscoe Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy vs. The Iron Savages

* Riho vs. Lady Frost

* We’ll hear from Jack Perry