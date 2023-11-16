AEW Collision Matches Announced For This Week’s Show Airing On Friday Night

Matches for this week’s AEW Collision have been announced.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Excalibur confirmed three bouts for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

Airing on Friday night at 8/7c instead of its’ usual Saturday night slot due to AEW Full Gear 2023 airing live on pay-per-view on Saturday night, this week’s AEW Collision will feature Dax Harwood vs. RUSH.

Also on tap for the AEW Collision show this Friday night is Ruby Soho & Saraya vs. Hikaru Shida & Kris Statlander in women’s tag-team action, as well as Miro vs. Daniel Garcia.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com this Friday night for AEW Collision results.