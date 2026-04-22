AEW Collision Moving To TBS For Special Episode

According to the TBS schedule, the AEW Collision episode airing on May 9th will air on TBS instead of TNT. This change is due to TNT hosting the NHL playoffs. The episode will air at its regular timeslot of 8 PM ET, which is 5 PM PT.

This episode, titled “Fairway to Hell,” will take place at the SoFi Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. The SoFi Center is a high-tech indoor golf venue, and AEW plans to invite golfers and golfing influencers to participate in the event.

It’s also important to note that AEW Collision will air on the same day as WWE Backlash, which is set to take place in Tampa, Florida, and will be available live on ESPN Unlimited starting at 6 PM ET. Therefore, the two events will not completely overlap.

As of now, AEW has not officially confirmed the move to TBS.