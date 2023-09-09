AEW Collision Pre-Show For Tonight (Video)

It’s Saturday night, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling returns from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio with this week’s episode of AEW Collision.
Ahead of tonight’s two-hour edition of the weekly AEW on TNT Saturday night television program, Lexy Nair and Dalton Castle check in with the official AEW Collision pre-show.
Watch the official AEW Collision pre-show from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OH. via the video embedded in the tweet seen below.
Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage from Cleveland, OH.
It's the #AEWCollision PreShow with @LexyNair and special guest @theDALTONcastle! Find out what's happening on tonight's stacked show, starting at 8pm ET/7pm CT LIVE on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/j4rpJORi5e
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 9, 2023