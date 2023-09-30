AEW Collision Pre-Show For Tonight (Video)

It’s Saturday night, and you know what that means …

Ahead of tonight’s AEW Collision in Seattle, WA. the official pre-show for the weekly two-hour AEW on TNT program has been released.

Check out Lexy Nair and “Smart” Mark Sterling running down all of the action scheduled for tonight’s AEW Collision, along with special guest Dalton Castle, via the video embedded below.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage.