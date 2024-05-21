AEW Collision & Rampage Viewership For Last Week (5/18/2024)

The numbers are in for last week’s AEW double-header.

On Saturday, May 18, 2024, AEW Collision on TNT drew 461,000 overnight viewers, according to Wrestle Nomics. The previous week’s episode drew 523,000 viewers, marking a slight increase for this week’s show.

In the coveted 18-to-49 year old demographic, the 5/18 episode of AEW Collision drew an 0.15 rating, up from the 0.12 number that the show drew the previous week in the same key demo.

AEW Rampage, which aired at a special night immediately after the AEW Collision show, drew 391,000 overnight viewers. The previous week’s episode of AEW Rampage drew 324,000 viewers.

The show scored a 0.13 rating in the key 18-to-49 year old demographic, up from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.11 rating in the same key demo.