AEW Collision Results – April 13, 2024

It’s Saturday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight from the Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky on TNT at 8/7c with the latest installment of their weekly Saturday night prime time two-hour program, AEW Collision.

On tap for tonight’s show is Blackpool Combat Club vs. Don Callis Family, “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. AZM in an AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator, Katsuyori Shibata vs. Lee Moriarty, The House of Black vs. Dante Martin, Action Andretti & Matt Sydal and more.

Featured below are complete AEW Collision results from Saturday, April 13, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TNT.

AEW COLLISION RESULTS (4/13/2024)

The sounds of Elton John get us started and then we shoot inside the Truist Arena where Tony Schiavone and “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard welcome us to the show on commentary from ringside.

Blackpool Combat Club With Message For Don Callis Family

We see the Blackpool Combat Club duo of Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli, who talk about their showdown with the Don Callis Family duo of Powerhouse Hobbs and Kyle Fletcher. They vow to show that violence is their specialty tonight.

The House of Black vs. Dante Martin, Action Andretti & Matt Sydal

Inside the arena again, the lights go out and the fire pyro explodes as The House of Black theme hits. Out comes Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews to kick things off in the ring with our first match of the evening.

Out comes their opponents together, the three-man team of Dante Martin, Action Andretti and Matt Sydal. Matthews and Andretti kick things off for their respective teams as the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. King tags in and takes the early offensive lead after some double-team action with Matthews.

Andretti gets in some offense, but ends up on the floor where King makes a big dive through the ropes to take out two members of the opposition. Back in the ring, Matthews tags in and hits a running big-boot to Andretti in the corner for a close two count. Sydal tags in and fires up on offense, helping his team take over on offense.

Malakai Black comes in and lands a big kick to slow him down. King tries charging at him to follow up, but Sydal drops down and pulls the top-rope down and King goes sailing to the floor. Malakai lands another big kick and Matthews takes over as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Dante Martin fire up on offense and go on an all-out high-flying rampage, including an insane high dive to the floor. Back in the ring, The House of Black trio end up taking back over and finishing this one off for the win.

Winners: The House Of Black

Lexy Nair Talks With “Timeless” Toni Storm & Mariah May

Backstage, Lexy Nair is standing by with “Timeless” Toni Storm, Mariah May and Luther the Butler. She asks Storm about the Champagne Toast and attack of Thunder Rosa, as well as May’s make-out session from earlier this week.

Storm goes to kiss May until she is stopped by another question. May speaks up on her behalf and then Storm sends a message to AZM ahead of their title eliminator showdown later tonight. After that, we head into another commercial break.

Chris Jericho Catches Up With Taz To Talk About HOOK

When we return from the break, we see footage of things falling apart between LionHOOK during their Trios bout alongside Katsuyori Shibata on Dynamite, which led to them losing to Shane Taylor Promotions.

We see exclusive post-show footage from Wednesday of Jericho catching up with Taz backstage to try and talk to him about HOOK. He asks him to talk to him for him. He says he can try but he thinks he pissed him off.

Katsuyori Shibata vs. Lee Moriarty

Now we head back inside the Truist Arena where the theme for Katsuyori Shibata hits and out he comes with his trademark red towel around his neck. He heads to the ring for our next match of the evening. Out comes his opponent from Shane Taylor Promotions, Lee Moriarty.

The other members of STP come out with Moriarty to the ring. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see Shibata start off strong, but Moriarty takes over as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Shibata lands some stiff forearms and fight his way back into competitive form, before ultimately taking over and finishing him off with a running knee for the pin fall victory.

After the match, we see STP attack Shibata. HOOK runs out to make the save. He has a stare down with Shane Taylor, who backs off. They promote HOOK vs. Shane Taylor for the FTW Championship for the AEW Battle of the Belts X show coming up after AEW Collision tonight.

Winner: Katsuyori Shibata

Athena Sends Message To Red Velvet Ahead Of AEW Battle Of The Belts X

We see footage of what went down with Athena at ROH Supercard of Honor 2024 and then head backstage to Lexy Nair, who is standing by with the ROH Women’s Champion. She sends a message to Red Velvet ahead of their title tilt at AEW Battle of the Belts X tonight. We head to another commercial.

Daniel Garcia vs. Angelico

When we return from the break, we see Lexy Nair backstage with AEW International Champion Roderick Strong and others from The Undisputed Kingdom. He talks about being a fighting champion and mentions his title eliminator bout, the only non-title match at AEW Battle of the Belts X against Rocky Romero.

Back inside the Truist Arena, Daniel Garcia’s theme hits and we hear his number one fan and friend, “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard singing his praises as he comes to the ring for our next match of the evening. Already in the ring is his opponent for this one, Angelico. The bell sounds and off we go.

Garcia gets the early jump on this one and dominates for the first few minutes. Angelico gets in some offense, but not much, before Garcia takes over again and finishes this one off for a quick win. As he heads back up the ramp after the match, he finally does his goofy little dance for a crowd pop.

Winner: Daniel Garcia

AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator

“Timeless” Toni Storm vs. AZM

We see some footage from last week’s AEW Dynamite and then shoot backstage for a special message from PAC, who talks about his scheduled showdown with The Elite’s Kazuchika Okada at the upcoming AEW Dynasty 2024 pay-per-view. After this wraps up, we return back inside the arena for our next match.

The camera shot turns black and white and out comes AEW Women’s Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm accompanied by Mariah May and Luther the Butler. She settles in the ring for the scheduled AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator bout.

Now the theme for her opponent hits and out comes STARDOM star AZM. The screen turns back to color as she heads to the ring in her fancy robe with Anna Jay by her side. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Storm trips AZM and does a big dramatic pose in front of her. AZM fires up and chops the hell out of her. Storm hits a big shoulder block to knock the smaller AZM down. AZM fights back and gets in some grappling holds on the champ on the mat. She goes for a cover but Storm kicks out.

The AEW Women’s Champion knocks the STARDOM star to the floor. As she recovers at ringside, we see Anna Jay and Mariah May break out into a wild brawl all the way to the back. AZM hits a big spot on Storm on the floor as we head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return, we see AZM go on a hell of an offensive run, coming close to pulling off a win a few times, but ultimately Storm finishes her off and gets the pin. The production team accidentally cut to the black-and-white screen seconds before the pin. Whoops! After the match, Mariah ran back out with champagne and they had a toast.

Winner: “Timeless” Toni Storm

Red Velvet With A Message For Athena Before AEW Battle Of The Belts X

Backstage, we see Lexy Nair standing by with Red Velvet. She says she’s no stranger to main events. She vows to make an example out of Athena in their main event showdown for the ROH Women’s Championship on AEW Battle of the Belts X, immediately after tonight’s AEW Collision. We head to another break.

Blackpool Combat Club vs. Don Callis Family

It’s main event time!

When we return from the break, Tony Schiavone is standing on the entrance ramp. He introduces his guest at this time, former AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa. It is mentioned that she never lost the title in the ring. She vows to come after Toni Storm for rubbing the paint off her face. She tells Deonna Purrazzo she doesn’t need her help doing it.

After this wraps up, we see an offended Purrazzo responding to comments from Rosa. She also talks about how she is “The Virtuosa” and how she has experience as a world champion. She says she’s not making excuses for why she isn’t one right now. She also issues a challenge to Mariah May for next week and vows to break her arm.

Tony Schiavone announces at ringside that the FTR vs. The Young Bucks match for the tag titles at AEW Dynasty 2024 will be in a ladder match. We head to another commercial break after the announcement. When we return, both teams make their way out and the bell sounds. Early on, the BCC duo are controlling the action.

As we head to a mid-match commercial break, we see Kyle Fletcher take over on behalf of the Don Callis Family team. When we return, “The American Dragon” gets the hot tag and helps the BCC take back over. We see high spot after high spot and then Castagnoli clears the ring. Danielson saves him from a pin attempt moments later.

Claudio hits a big spot off the commentary desk on the floor and then returns to the ring to finish this one off with a pin fall for the victory. After the match, Konosuke Takeshita hits the ring and helps Fletcher and Hobbs beat down the BCC duo.

Fans break out in a loud “Moxley! Moxley!” chant as Schiavone reminds us that he returns next Wednesday on Dynamite. We see Danielson take a big brainbuster on the entrance ramp. The Don Callis Family stands tall as this week’s AEW Collision comes to an end. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: Blackpool Combat Club