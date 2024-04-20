AEW Collision Results – April 20, 2024

The road to AEW Dynasty 2024 continues to wind down tonight.

AEW Collision returns on TNT at 8/7c this evening with the go-home show for Sunday’s AEW Dynasty 2024 pay-per-view.

On tap for tonight’s show is The Acclaimed vs. The Gunns, Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston, & Mark Briscoe vs. Action Andretti & Top Flight, Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Don Callis Family in a Bunkhouse Brawl, The Elite vs. FTR & PAC, “Legit” Leyla Hirsch vs. Skye Blue, as well as Powerhouse Hobbs in action.

Featured below are complete AEW Collision results from Saturday, April 20, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TNT.

AEW COLLISION RESULTS (4/20/2024)

The sounds of Elton John hit the screen as the clock strikes 8, and we shoot inside the Peoria Civic Center as fireworks and pyro explodes. Tony Schiavone welcomes us to this week’s show.

Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston & Mark Briscoe vs. Action Andretti & Top Flight

We hear the familiar sounds of Adam Copeland’s theme song as Nigel McGuinness joins Schiavone on the call for our first match of the evening. “The Rated-R Superstar” settles inside the ring to a big pop. “Reach for the sky, boy!” is the next song to hit and out comes ROH Champion Mark Briscoe.

Finally we hear Eddie Kingston’s theme and “The Mad King” emerges to a mega pop from the Peoria crowd. The NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion hits the ring to “Eddie! Eddie!” chants. The first three-man team has settled inside the squared circle for our opening contest. Now the theme for their opposition hits and out together comes the three-man team of Action Andretti and Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin).

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Briscoe and Andretti kick things off for their respective teams. We see Andretti start off in the Karate Kid crane “If do right, no can defend” stance. Briscoe takes his Redneck Fu stance. They begin to go at it and Briscoe focuses on the arm of Andretti.

After some early back-and-forth action, we see Kingston and Dante tag in for their respective teams. Dante fires up and hits a crazy flipping spot off the top-rope that sees him get a ton of height. After the big crash landing, Kingston recovers and starts to take over as we head into a mid-match commercial break with the bout still in progress.

When we return from the break, we see the Top Flight/Andretti team in the offensive lead, as Darius Martin is running the ring, hitting fast-paced high spots on any-and-everything that moves. Andretti enters into the mix, but so does Briscoe, who starts hitting exploder suplexes on everyone in reaching-distance.

We see this pattern continue, as all hell breaks loose with all six guys battling on all ends of the ring and ringside area until we work our way to the finish, which sees the Briscoe, Copeland and Kingston team pick up the “W.” After the match, with the team still in the ring, their House of Black opponents for Dynasty appear on the screen and send a stern warning for tomorrow night.

Winners: Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston & Mark Briscoe

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. CJ Esparza

A video recap of the Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland closing segment from this week’s AEW Dynamite airs to promote their world title tilt at tomorrow night’s AEW Dynasty 2024 pay-per-view.

When that wraps up, we head back inside the Peoria Civic Center where we hear the familiar sounds of Powerhouse Hobbs’ theme music. Out comes the member of The Don Callis Family as Don Callis himself joins Schiavone and McGuinness on the call for this one.

Hobbs settles inside the squared circle where his opponent, CJ Esparza, is already standing. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Hobbs runs over Esparza as Callis sings his praises. He hits a World’s Strongest Slam on the hard part of the ring apron and moments later, finishes him off for the squash match victory.

They promote Hobbs vs. Jon Moxley for next week. Don Callis comes to the ring and Hobbs stands beside him as he cuts a long-winded promo about essentially nothing. He cashed in his favors in Tokyo and the match on Dynamite between Hobbs and Mox will now be for the IWGP Championship.

Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs

The Acclaimed vs. The Gunns

A video package for Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson at Dynasty airs. Schiavone and McGuinness run down the rest of the lineup still to come for tonight’s AEW Collision after the Ospreay-Danielson package wraps up. We learn that The Gunns vs. The Acclaimed will be coming up next. On that note, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return, we see a message from Chris Jericho, who hypes his match against HOOK at Dynasty and how he’s gonna make him sit under the learning tree. Back inside the building, The Gunns make their way out accompanied by Jay White and the gold bat. They settle into the ring.

The Acclaimed make their way out accompanied by “Daddy Ass.” Max Caster does a freestyle with rhymes about Donald Trump’s lawsuit and other good pop culture digs. Before the match, Tony Schiavone pops up from the desk and tells The Gunns, per Tony Khan, that if they walk off like they were about to do, their match at Dynasty is off.

Now the bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see some good back-and-forth action and head into a mid-match break with The Acclaimed in the offensive lead. When we return, we see The Gunns have a double single-leg Boston crab on. After a bunch of reversals in momentum, we see The Gunns cheat to win, holding onto White’s bat for leverage on the pin.

Winners: The Gunns

Bunkhouse Brawl

Blackpool Combat Club vs. Don Callis Family

Lexy Nair is backstage with Bryan Danielson, who talks about being attacked by The Don Callis Family on the stage earlier this week. He says he’s sure they’ve got something planned for tonight, but it’s a Bunkhouse Brawl so he’s ready for anything. In comes Will Ospreay, who assures Danielson he had nothing to do with the attack earlier this week. Danielson smiles and says, “Sure” and walks off.

We head to a commercial break on that note. When we return, we see footage of Thunder Rosa gaining revenge on Toni Storm, smearing lipstick on her. After that, we see exclusive post-show footage of Storm with the make-up still smeared all over her. She demands it be shown in color so we can see what she did to her. She sends a warning to Rosa ahead of their title tilt at Dynasty.

After that, we return inside the arena where we hear the familiar sounds of Bryan Danielson’s theme song. Out comes “The American Dragon” accompanied by fellow Blackpool Combat Club member Claudio Castagnoli. They are in their cut-off sleeveless shirts and jeans, ready for a Bunkhouse Brawl. As they head down the ramp, they are attacked from behind by their opponents.

The Don Callis Family duo of Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita get the early jump on the BCC duo. We see Claudio and Konosuke fighting in the crowd, while Danielson and Fletcher fight in a different part of the crowd. After some back-and-forth action, including Danielson dusting off the ringside cord choke that got him fired during his early WWE days with Nexus, we see Danielson get busted open.

On that note, we shift to a mid-match break. When we return, we see the blood free-flowing from Danielson as he gets beat down some more on the ramp. We see a bunch of weapons, high spots and violence leading up to the finish, which sees Hobbs run out, only for “Wild Thing” to hit and Jon Moxley to run out and brawl with him through the crowd as BCC get the win. Danielson cuts a brief post-match promo and vows to beat Ospreay.

Winners: Blackpool Combat Club

Skye Blue vs. “Legit” Leyla Hirsch

Backstage, we see Willow Nightingale, Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway. A fired up Kris Statlander talks about how fired up stands for F.U., and F.U. stands for fired up. Stokely tells her to calm down. Willow then gets fired up and calls Julia Hart a “b*tch” before vowing victory in their TBS Women’s title tilt at Dynasty.

Back inside the arena, the theme for Skye Blue hits and out she comes with TBS Women’s Champion Julia Hart. Julia whispers something to her. Blue settles in the ring. “Legit” Leyla Hirsch comes out next. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

After some back-and-forth action, we see things culminate with the finish, which has Skye Blue picking up the victory via submission with a Dragon-Sleeper. Schiavone and McGuinness promote the Julia Hart vs. Willow Nightingale TBS Women’s title bout for tomorrow night and run down the rest of the Dynasty lineup.

Winner: Skye Blue

The Elite vs. FTR & PAC

It’s main event time!

After Schiavone and McGuinness finish running down the lineup for tomorrow night’s AEW Dynasty pay-per-view, we shift gears and get ready for our final match of the evening. Trios action with The Elite taking on FTR & PAC is up next. We head to a quick pre-match commercial break.

Out comes The Young Bucks, followed by “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada. The Elite trio head to the ring for our final match of Collision. Out next is “The Bastard” PAC, followed by the FTR duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. Schiavone and Nigel talk about how we’re about to get a preview of what is to come at AEW Dynasty tomorrow night.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see the FTR and PAC team jump out into the early offensive lead, however the Bucks and Okada start to take over after a few minutes, and we head into a mid-match commercial break as this Trios main event continues.

When we return from the break, we see the action pick up, with the Bucks and Okada still very much in control of things. After a few more minutes of this, we head into a second mid-match commercial break. We return to FTR firing up on offense and starting to take over. The Bucks and Okada start to hit double-team spots to shift the momentum back in their favor.

A loud “This is Awesome!” chant breaks out as FTR and PAC avoid being put away. We see a big super-plex and power slam combo triple-team spot out of the corner for a close near fall from the baby face team. All six guys are in the ring brawling it out as fans break out in a loud “Fight Forever!” chant.

The Young Bucks hit FTR with their own Shatter Machine finisher, but can’t get the pin. They follow that up with the EVP Trigger, but the pin attempt is broken up. FTR hits a Shatter Machine and take Okada out to the floor. Okada hits a DDT on the floor but stands up as Wheeler splashes on him through the ropes. PAC hits his Black Arrow off the top for the win.

After the match wraps up, the Bucks and Okada immediately begin a post-match attack of FTR and PAC. Daniel Garcia’s theme hits and out he comes to try and make the save, but he gets guzzled up almost immediately as well. PAC, FTR and Garcia fight back and leave the Bucks and Okada scrambling to the back. Collision goes off the air on that note. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: FTR & PAC