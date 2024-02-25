AEW Collision Results – February 24, 2024

It’s Saturday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns on TNT at 8/7c this evening from Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri for this week’s episode of AEW Collision, as the road to AEW Revolution 2024 on March 3 continues to wind down.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly two-hour AEW on TNT Saturday night show is Bryan Danielson vs. Jun Akiyama, FTR vs. Lee Moriarty & Shane Taylor, Sammy Guevara vs. Powerhouse Hobbs in a No DQ match, Malakai Black vs. Bryan Keith, Serena Deeb vs. Lady Frost, plus Thunder Rosa and Bang Bang Scissor Gang will be in action.

Featured below are complete AEW Collision results from Saturday, February 24, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TNT.

AEW COLLISION RESULTS (2/242024)

The usual Elton John “Saturday Night’s Alright For Fightin'” theme plays to get us started. We then shoot inside the Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, MO.

No Disqualification Match

Sammy Guevara vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Tony Schiavone, Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness join us on commentary and welcome us to the show. The theme for Sammy Guevara hits and out comes “The Spanish God” for our opening contest, a No Disqualification match against Powerhouse Hobbs of The Don Callis Family.

Powerhouse Hobbs’ theme hits next and out comes the author of The Book of Hobbs by himself. The commentators mention that everyone is banned from ringside in this No DQ match. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Hobbs comes out strong, but it isn’t long before the speed and quickness of Guevara leads to the first offensive lead in the bout for “The Spanish God.” He knocks Hobbs out to the floor and hits a big diving splash after talking into the camera about being a father now.

Hobbs takes over on the floor and slams Guevara into the steel ring steps. Hobbs scoops Guevara up like an infant and repeatedly hits the world’s strongest slam from the floor to the hard part of the ring apron. Hobbs heads over and bullies Kevin Kelly.

Kelly gets scared and obliges when Hobbs demand he take his belt off and give it to him. Hobbs takes Kelly’s belt and whips Guevara with it. Guevara fights back and takes the belt from Hobbs and now he whips the hell out of Hobbs with it.

Guevara grabs a chair but Hobbs knocks him into the crowd. Back on the floor at ringside, Guevara hits a leaping cutter on Hobbs onto the steel ring steps. He heads under the ring and pulls out a table for a big pop. He sets the table up at ringside. Hobbs charges at him and he blasts him with another chair.

Now we see Guevara reach under the ring and pull out a second table. He sets it up next to the original and heads to the top-rope while Hobbs recovers on the ring apron outside the ring ropes. He leaps but Hobbs catches him on the apron and then leaps himself, putting Guevara through both tables with a spinebuster.

As the fans go bonkers and chant “Holy sh*t!” we head into a mid-match commercial break as this entertaining No Disqualification opener continues. When we return, we see Hobbs beating Guevara down. Guevara fights back and gets a beer bottle, which he smashes over Hobbs’ dome.

Two more tables are set up side-by-side on the floor. Guevara lays Hobbs out across them and pulls out a ladder. A giant ladder. He sets it up inside the ring and then hits a big Jeff Hardy-style flipping splash onto Hobbs, putting him through both tables, which immediately explode into a trillion toothpick splinters as fans chant “Holy sh*t!”

Back inside the ring, we see more chaos ensue en route to the finish of this one, which is another violent high spot. Another table is set up inside the ring and Hobbs takes Guevara up the ropes. He leaps off with him and connects with a world’s strongest slam through the table for the pin fall victory. We head to another break.

Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs

Blackpool Combat Club Accepts FTR’s Challenge For AEW Revolution

When we return from the break, we see Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli backstage. Mox talks about how FTR challenged the Blackpool Combat Club duo for a match at AEW Revolution. Mox goes on to accept the challenge. He then does a callback to last week and asks Claudio what he’s thinking. Claudio chimes in with a few comments and then this brief backstage segment wraps up.

FTR vs. Shane Taylor Promotions

Now we return inside the arena where we hear the Midnight Express-sounding entrance tune for FTR and out comes Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler to the ring for our next match of the evening. They settle inside as we see footage from last Wednesday of their backstage brawl with the BCC.

The theme for Shane Taylor Promotions hits and out comes Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty. The two head to the ring in all black and yellow attire. They settle inside the squared circle and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

Wheeler and Moriarty kick things off for their respective teams. FTR jumps into the early offensive lead. Moriarty tags in the big guy and Shane Taylor helps shift the offensive momentum in his team’s favor as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return, we see the Shane Taylor Promotions duo still dominating the action. Taylor hits a big knockout shot on Wheeler that nearly leads to a big upset, however FTR recover and hit a Doomsday Device double-team spot for the pin fall victory. After the match, FTR responds to BCC’s comments from earlier tonight.

Winners: FTR

Thunder Rosa vs. Lady Bird Monroe

We shoot to a video package building up tonight’s big showdown between Bryan Danielson of the Blackpool Combat Club and Japanese veteran Jun Akiyama.

When it wraps up, we return inside the arena and the theme song for Thunder Rosa plays. Out comes the former AEW Women’s World Champion and the number two ranked contender in the current women’s landscape.

Already in the ring is her opponent, Lady Bird Monroe. Monroe is making her Collision in-ring debut tonight. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Rosa immediately takes the early offensive lead over Monroe. She hits a Tijuana Bomb after a couple of minutes of dominating and picks up the easy win. After the match, we head to another commercial break.

Winner: Thunder Rosa

Bang Bang Scissor Gang vs. The Iron Savages

When we return from the break, Renee Paquette is standing by with Stokely Hathaway, Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale. Paquette brings up Skye Blue and Julia Hart’s comments from last night.

Kris Statlander challenges Skye to a one-on-one match and vows to “beat her ass.” After this brief backstage interview segment wraps up, we return inside the arena for the always-awesome Bang-Bang Gang ring entrance.

After The Gunns and Jay White come out and twirl around, the theme changes to The Acclaimed theme music and out comes Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.

Caster either messed up his freestyle or said something brief and kept it one line. It came off awkward whatever it was. The Bang Bang Scissor Gang settles in the ring for this multi-person match.

Already in the ring are The Iron Savages. They are never announced or named by the commentators and there are bodies all over the place. Billy Gunn and his sons, The Gunns, are the three representing the Bang Bang Scissor Gang.

Eventually one of the commentators is nice enough to point out the three guys the Bang Bang Scissor Gang trio are taking turns beating the crap out of.

After a missed high spot on the floor from Colten Gunn, the Iron Savages take over. Following some more back-and-forth action, we see the Bang Bang Scissor Gang trio take back over and finish this one off for the win.

Winners: Bang Bang Scissor Gang

Bryan Danielson Loses Cool Talking About Eddie Kingston Wasting His Potential

We shoot backstage to Lexy Nair, who is standing by with “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson. He talks about his match against Japanese legend Jun Akiyama, who he points out is Eddie Kingston’s hero. He mentions Kingston will be on guest commentary for the match.

He mentions how he respects Akiyama but he doesn’t respect Kingston. He brings up the stipulation Kingston added to their match at AEW Revolution, where the winner has to shake the hand of the winner and tell him he respects him.

He loses his cool and talks about how Kingston had a ton of potential and wasted it until the last year. He says that’s why he’s gonna beat him and take his Continental Crown at Revolution. The backstage interview wraps up on that note.

Malakai Black vs. Bryan Keith

Now we return inside the arena where the lights go out and the theme for The House of Black hits. Out comes Malakai Black for his first singles match in quite some time. He settles inside the squared circle and his music dies down and the lights come back on.

The theme for his opponent hits next and out comes “The Bounty Hunter” Bryan Keith. The commentators talk about his impressive outing in a losing effort against Eddie Kingston on Continental weeks ago, which led to Keith being signed by AEW.

After they each settle in the ring, the bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one-on-one contest. We see Black dominating the offense coming out of the gate in what starts off as a mostly one-sided match. We head into a mid-match break.

When we return, we see “The Bounty Hunter” start to come to life, and he hits a seated power bomb for a razor close near fall attempt that nearly stole this one from The House of Black leader. Moments later, however, Black catches him with his roundhouse kick for the win.

Once the match wraps up, Malakai Black’s theme cuts off and the lights in the building go out. When they come back on, Mark Briscoe is in the ring with a kendo stick. Brody King and Buddy Matthews hit the ring but Briscoe takes them out with the kendo stick.

He blasts Malakai and pulls out the same spike that they stabbed him with last week to draw a scary amount of blood. Before he can use it, however, King and Matthews return to the ring and they take him out along with Black. We head to another commercial break.

Winner: Malakai Black

Serena Deeb vs. Lady Frost

When we return from the break, we see a Sting and Darby Allin video package. Back inside the arena, Serena Deeb’s theme hits and out she comes for scheduled women’s singles action. She settles inside the squared circle and her entrance tune dies down.

Now the theme for Lady Frost hits, and out she comes to take on Deeb on short notice, as she is replacing the originally scheduled Kiera Hogan. Kevin Kelly explains this on the broadcast, noting Kiera “had a bit of the flu bug” and was replaced shortly before the show by Frost.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see Frost using impressive athleticism to avoid the onslaught from Deeb, who looks to ground her and use her superior mat-based grappling skills. She eventually does exactly that.

Deeb slaps a leg submission on Frost and as she begins to crank away on the hold, Tony Schiavone talks us into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. Shortly after we return from the break, Deeb finishes this one off for the win via submission.

After the match, she cuts a promo about how she’s back to elevate the women’s division and put the “wrestling” back in All Elite Wrestling. After this, we head to another commercial break.

Winner: Serena Deeb

Bryan Danielson vs. Jun Akiyama

It’s main event time!

As soon as we return from the commercial time out, we hear the familiar sounds of Eddie Kingston’s theme music. “The Mad King” emerges to a big pop. The AEW Continental Crown Champion heads down to join Tony Schiavone, Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness on the call for our main event.

Fans chant “Eddie! Eddie!” as he takes his seat at ringside alongside Tony, Kevin and Nigel. We then hear the equally familiar sounds of the theme song for Bryan Danielson. Out comes “The American Dragon” and member of the Blackpool Combat Club to a good reaction from the crowd.

Danielson settles in the ring for our final match of the evening. Jun Akiyama’s theme hits and out comes the Japanese legend for this headline bout against Danielson. The commentators talk with Kingston about his admiration for Akiyama. The bell sounds and we get this one officially off-and-running.

Akiyama and Danielson mix it up early on, and after some early offense from the Japanese legend, we see “The American Dragon” ground him and start to utilize his superior submission-based skills. The commentators talk to Kingston about Danielson’s passionate comments earlier tonight about him wasting his potential.

“The Mad King” makes a sarcastic remark about how he’s got three titles right now and boy that’s really wasting his potential. Meanwhile, we see Akiyama escape a Danielson submission and now he has the BCC member grounded. Akiyama focuses his attack on the arm of Danielson.

Danielson goes for a dive through the ropes but runs into a big forearm from Akiyama as he soars through. On that note, we shift gears and head into our final commercial break of the evening as the action continues in our main event with Akiyama taking it to Danielson at ringside right in front of Kingston on commentary.

When we return from the break, we see Akiyama still controlling the action, but not for long, as Danielson starts to come to life and take over. The two trade shots in passionate fashion back-and-forth in the center of the ring. Danielson stalks Akiyama in the corner and hits his Busaiku Knee for the pin fall victory.

He celebrates his win over Kingston’s mentor and hero Akiyama right in front of “The Mad King,” who stares daggers back at him from the commentary desk. Danielson then smirks and voluntarily shakes Akiyama’s hand, proving he respects him but not Kingston. He turns back and grills Kingston. He flips him off.

He turns around and Akiyama, who saw that, slaps the hell out of Danielson in the face. Danielson pretends like he’s sorry and looks to shake hands with Akiyama again. When Akiyama tries to, Danielson blatantly kicks him with a low blow. Kingston has finally seen enough and he storms into the ring and takes Danielson down.

He begins flurrying on him with ground and pound, pummeling “The American Dragon” until Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli of the BCC hit the ring to make the save for Danielson. The three beat Kingston down until the FTR duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler run out to make the save.

Tony Schiavone announces per Tony Khan that there will be a Trios match on Dynamite next week with Eddie Kingston and FTR taking on BCC trio Danielson, Mox and Castagnoli. After the announcement is made, this week’s AEW Collision goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Bryan Danielson