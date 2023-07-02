AEW Collision Results – July 1, 2023

It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada for this week’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

On tap for the weekly prime time Saturday night AEW on TNT two-hour program is Samoa Joe vs. Roderick Strong in an Owen Hart Cup quarterfinal tournament bout, with CM Punk on special guest commentary. Also scheduled in Owen Hart Cup tourney bouts on the show is Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dustin Rhodes and Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson.

Additionally, tonight’s show will feature the Collision in-ring debut of MJF, Miro will be in action, plus Kris Statlander puts her TBS Women’s Championship on-the-line against Lady Frost.

Featured below are complete AEW Collision results from Saturday, July 1, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TNT.

AEW COLLISION RESULTS (7/1/2023)

The sounds of Elton John’s “Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting” tune hits the airwaves on TNT as the clock strikes 8/7c, and the latest edition of AEW Saturday Night Collision is officially off-and-running from the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. The intro also includes promos from everyone competing in Owen Hart Cup bouts tonight.

MJF vs. Kip Morris

We head to the ring for our first match of the evening after Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness welcome us from ringside on Canada Day. The theme for the reigning AEW World Champion MJF hits.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman makes his way out and heads to the ring to make his AEW Collision in-ring debut. Already in the ring is Hamilton’s own, Kip Morris. As he is being introduced, Friedman attacks him with some cheap shots.

MJF hits a spiked piledriver out of the ropes. After connecting with the Heatseeker, MJF seemingly has this one wrapped up but he stops on the pin attempt. He slaps in his submission finisher and gets the very quick victory.

Winner: MJF

AEW World Championship

MJF (C) vs. “All Ego” Ethan Page

Now MJF gets on the mic and complains about going from having the day off to being forced to come to crappy Hamilton. He offers to defend his AEW title against anyone from Hamilton. A fat jobber walks out from the back, but “All Ego” Ethan Page pushes past him.

Page heads to the ring and as MJF goes to tell Page he’s not on “The level of The Devil,” Page knocks the mic out of his hand. The crowd goes wild. Page talks about how MJF isn’t even aware of how good Page is. He goes on to explain that people forget what he’s capable of.

“All Ego” tells a story about his father showing him the way and then calls MJF a b*tch. He tells MJF he can walk around with the title all he wants, because he’s not there when the company calls. He says he’s here for that and the three letters — A-E-W.

Hamilton’s own Ethan Page is getting his opportunity right now. He tells MJF to be a man once in his life and do something for the company by keeping his word. He tells him to put his title on-the-line right now against him. MJF hands the ref his belt and gets ready.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Page immediately takes it to MJF with a flurry of punches. He goes for the Ego’s Edge but MJF avoids it and takes over. He hits a DDT and then works over the leg of Page before stepping up on the ropes and taunting the fans.

As MJF continues to dominate, we see him lock Page in a single-leg Boston crab. Page eventually gets himself free and as MJF puts more punishment on the hometown hero, we shift gears and head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Friedman still dominating the action, however Page starts to show signs of life. He fights back into the offensive driver’s seat but then MJF works over his weakened leg and hits the heat-seeker pile driver out of the ropes for the win.

Winner and STILL AEW World Champion: MJF

Owen Hart Cup

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dustin Rhodes

After the second MJF opening bout for this week’s show wraps up, we head to another commercial break. When we return from the commercials, we head back to the ring for our third bout of the evening.

Up next is our first of three quarterfinal bouts in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament scheduled for tonight’s episode. First up in the three Owen Hart Cup bouts is Powerhouse Hobbs vs. “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes.

With that said, the familiar sounds of Dustin Rhodes’ theme hits and out comes “The Natural.” He settles in the ring and his music dies down. Out next is QTV’s favorite contender in the 2023 Owen Hart Cup bracket, Powerhouse Hobbs.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Dustin fares well early on, however it isn’t long before Hobbs is writing another chapter in the Book of Hobbs series about kicking ass, as he pulverizes “The Natural” from pillar to post.

Speaking of posts, we head to the floor where Hobbs rams Dustin into the steel ring post, to the approval of Harley Cameron, who is at ringside cheering on Hobbs. After this, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action in this Owen Hart Cup tourney bout continues.

When we return from the break, we see Rhodes is covered in blood. Hobbs is still controlling the action, but not for long as Dustin fires up for an offensive comeback. He even hits his finisher for a close near fall. Ultimately, Hobbs takes back over after a distraction from QT Marshall and finishes him off for the win to advance in the tourney.

Winner and ADVANCING in the Owen Hart Cup: Powerhouse Hobbs

Miro vs. Anthony Henry

We see a video package with comments from Roderick Strong and Samoa Joe promoting their main event showdown later tonight in another one of the three scheduled Owen Hart Foundation Tournament matches tonight.

After that, the theme for Miro hits and out comes “The Redeemer” for the next match of the evening here on AEW Collision. He settles in the ring, where his opponent is already waiting for him.

The ring announcer introduces his opposition, Anthony Henry, and then the bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Miro starts launching The Work Horseman member around the ring like a rag doll with suplexes.

Miro leans Henry across the ring ropes from the ring apron and proceeds to do his best Sheamus impression, as he connects with a Ten Beats over the Bowery as the fans count along with each shot that lands.

Now we see Anthony Henry catch Miro off guard with a couple of unorthodox kicks but then Miro gets back to rag-dolling and Donkey Kong’ing Henry around the squared circle, before ultimately finishing him off with his submission finisher for the win.

Winner: Miro

Tony Schiavone Interviews Bullet Club Gold & The Gunn Club

After the match, we see Tony Schiavone standing in the ring. He introduces his guests at this time, Bullet Club Gold and The Gunn Club. With that said, out comes “Switchblade” Jay White, “Rock Hard” Juice Robinson and The Gunn Club duo of Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn.