AEW Collision Results – June 15, 2024

The road to AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 continues tonight.

AEW Collision returns at 8/7c on TNT from the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio with one of the last handful of shows leading up to the aforementioned joint-pay-per-view with NJPW and CMLL.

On tap for tonight’s show is Hechicero vs. Dalton Castle, Christian Cage Father’s Day Special, AEW TNT Title Qualifying Match: Lee Moriarty vs. Dante Martin, No DQ: Thunder Rosa vs. Deonna Purrazzo, House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, & Brody King) vs. Bang Bang Gang (Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, & Juice Robinson), Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, & Claudio Castagnoli) vs. TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls), Lio Rush, & Rocky Romero.

Featured below are complete AEW Collision results from Saturday, June 15, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW COLLISION RESULTS (5/15/2024)

The one-year anniversary show kicks off with a live shot backstage inside the Covelli Centre In Youngstown, Ohio.

Christian Cage Kicks Off This Week’s Show

We see Christian Cage looking directly into the camera. He talks about the significance of the Father’s Day holiday coming up and says tonight, we will see where the best wrestle. He claims Christian Cage’s Collision is going to be ‘very special’ tonight.

Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls, Lio Rush & Rocky Romero

Eight-man tag-team action will kick things off on the one-year anniversary edition of AEW Collision. We hear the familiar sounds of “Wild Thing” as Jon Moxley makes his trademark custom ring entrance through the crowd. Also coming to the ring are fellow Blackpool Combat Club members Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta.

The entrance tune for TDMK hits next and out comes Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls. Their partners, Lio Rush and Rocky Romero, also make their way out and the four settle inside the squared circle for our first match of the evening. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Danielson and Rush kick things off for their respective teams.

Bryan tries to kick Lio who ducks. Lio runs the ropes, but Bryan ducks a kick. Both men lock up for test of strength. They break the hold as Bryan picks up Lio and then tags in Yuta. Lio nails Yuta and pushes him to the corner. Rush tags in Romero as he and Yuta go at it with slaps. Romero kicks Yuta in the head, but he recovers and grabs Romero and holds him to tag in Claudio. Romero runs the ropes and takes down Claudio.

Romero tags in Mikey Nicholls with a running lariat…Shane Haste is tagged in, but Claudio takes him down with a bulldog. Bryan Danielson is tagged in. He drop kicks Shane Haste and then follows up with a running kick to the head and a running elbow. Bryan applies the yes lock as Rush, Romero and Haste come in…the rest of the BCC come in and take out Haste, Rush and Romero. Danielson hits Nicholls with several kicks.

Danielson gets distracted as Haste hits him. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues in this eight-man tag-team contest. Romero works on Danielson with blows to the head. Nicholls then tags in Romero as he and Rush double team Danielson. Romero uses his knee and the ropes to apply pressure on Danielson’s face. A chair is tosses in the ring, but the ref throws it over the ropes.

Romero has Danielson in a headlock. He gets to his feet with Romero on his back holding on as he tries to make the tag. Back from the picture-in-picture break, Romero charges at Danielson and hits him in the throat with a forearm. Danielson is up on the ropes. Romero climbs up as Danielson drops him. Haste is tagged in – Claudio is tagged in. He takes down TDMK with big uppercuts. Claudio picks up Haste for huge big body drop.

Claudio goes to the outside and has a chair. he charges at Nicholls and sends him over the barricade. Claudio attempts a giant swing on Haste, but Nicholls comes in to break up the hold. Nicholls sends Yuta to the floor. Mox comes in and kicks Haste in the face. Nicholls is tagged in. Mox is tagged in. He takes out Nicholls with several rights as the fans count along. Nicholls hits Mox with a back elbow. Both men go down with a lariat on each other.

Rush is tagged in as he goes to the top rope and lands on Mox. Rush covers him for only a two count. Mox recovers. TDMK come in and double Mox. Danielson comes in and takes out Haste with a running dropkick…Romero is in as Claudio picks him up with the giant swing! Rush comes in who is the legal man attempts a headlock on Claudio. He breaks the hold and tosses Rush up as Mox catches him and delivers a death rider as Claudio covers him for the win. Mox cuts a post-match promo sending a message to Tetsuya Naito ahead of Forbidden Door.

Winners: Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

The Acclaimed Deliver Unfiltered Message, Brandon Cutler Tries Fining Them Again

We return inside the venue where we hear the familiar sounds of The Acclaimed. Anthony Bowens and Max Caster make their way to the ring. Bowens starts off on the mic and begins a prolonged, unfiltered, semi-shoot style promo about how The Acclaimed are the winningest tag-team in AEW, and as far as credentials go, as former tag champs, they are just as accomplished as The Young Bucks.

Caster goes to do one of his “Yo! Yo! ….Yo! ….Listen!” freestyles, but is cut off by Brandon Cutler. The Elite lackey proceeds to threaten the team with a bigger fine than the one he previously gave them. This time it is $10,000, double the previous one.

Interim AEW EVP Christopher Daniels comes out and says that Tony Khan has reversed everything. Cutler tries getting in Daniels’ face, but Daniels blasts him with his clipboard and throws him into the ring, where The Acclaimed finish him off. After this wraps up, we shift gears and head into another commercial break.

No Disqualification Match

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Thunder Rosa

When we return from the break, Deonna Purrazzo’s theme hits. “The Virtuosa” makes her way to the ring for our second match of the evening. After she settles inside the squared circle, her entrance tune fades off. The music for her opponent, former AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa hits. Rosa makes her way to the ring in a hurry.

The bell sounds and this one officially gets off-and-running, with Rosa and Purrazzo both in street clothes for this advertised No Disqualification match. Rosa climbs the ropes, but Deonna takes advantage of it as she pushes Rosa. The action goes to the floor. Rosa grabs Deonna and slams her head on the steel steps. Rosa goes under the ring and grabs a trash can and a chain.

Rosa hits Purrazzo with trash can lid. Deonna grabs Rosa’s arm and puts it in between the steel steps and ring and then kicks the steps. Deonna grabs a chair and sets it up between turnbuckles. Rosa comes in and hits Deonna with a back elbow and then drops her with a death valley driver. Rosa grabs a table and tries to put it in the ring, but Deonna takes her down with a sliding baseball drop kick.

Deonna pushes Rosa into the ring post. Deonna picks her up on tosses into the ring. Deonna has Rosa in a headlock with her legs and slams her face on the table in the ring. Deonna covers Rosa for a two count. Deonna has a chair, but Rosa kicks into the face of Purrazzo. Rosa picks up Deonna and drops her on the table. Rosa covers Purrazzo, but she kicks out at two.

Rosa is up on the ropes as Deonna kicks her hard. Rosa drops to the mat. Purrazzo drop kicks Rosa and covers her for a two count. Purrazzo picks up Rosa, but she counters it and DDT’s Deonna on the chair. Rosa covers Purrazzo, but she kicks out at two. Rosa sets up the table and then puts the trash can over Purrazzo. Rosa uses the table as a ramp and drop kicks Deonna.

Rosa covers Purrazzo for only a two count. Rosa spikes Deonna in the gut. Purrazzo recoves and picks up Rosa and piledrivers her. Deonna locks in the arm of Rosa as she gets out of the hold. the action spills to the floor. Deonna then kicks one of the staff photographers. Deonna then hits Rosa in the head with the camera and then grabs the arms of Rosa and pulls them back. The ref calls for the bell as Rosa is out.

Winner: Deonna Purrazzo

Dalton Castle vs. Hechicero

The theme for Dalton Castle hits and out comes The Boys accompanying him for his grandiose ring entrance. He wins the crowd over, as after the elaborate ring walk is in the rear-view mirror, the crowd in Youngstown breaks out into a “Dalton Castle!” chant. CMLL’s Hechicero makes his way out next as Castle’s opponent, accompanied by The Gates of Agony. The bell sounds to get this one started.

Castle and Hechicero lock up and then both men go to the ropes. Castle jaws at Hechicero as he slaps Castle. Both men slap each other. Castle runs the ropes, but Hechicero runs behind him and drops him on his back. Hechicero covers Castle for only a two count. Castle grabs Hechicero and hits him with an elbow. Castle picks up Hechicero for a bang a rang, but Hechicero counters out of it.

Castle hits Hechicero with a back elbow, but he comes back with big chops on Castle. Castle then picks up Hechicero and suplexes him. Dalton picks up Hechicero, but he counters with a sunset flip…Hechicero then delivers a twisting leg drop on Castle to get the win.

After the match, Hechicero and Gates of Agony triple team Castle. Castle’s new boys come in, but its too much. Daniel Garcia’s music hits as he and Daddy Magic run in with chairs for the save. After this wraps up, we head to another commercial break.

Winner: Hechicero

Christian Cage’s Father’s Day Special

Backstage, Dante Martin, Darius Martin and Action Andretti are being interviewed, when in comes Lio Rush. He says he has history with Andretti and then introduces himself to the Martin Brothers. He says he doesn’t want heat. He just came to wish him good luck ahead of his match tonight. He walks off to end the brief backstage interview segment.

Inside the arena, we see the ring has a special carpet laid out and Nick Wayne’s mom, with Killshot and Nick Wayne by her side, talks about today being Father’s Day. She then introduces who she calls the greatest father that ever lived. The familiar sounds of Christian Cage’s theme hits and out comes the leader of “The Patriarchy” for his advertised Father’s Day Special.

Christian brings up today being the anniversary of the untimely passing of Nick Wayne’s father. He says that can really mess someone up, but it ended up being the best thing that ever happened to Nick, because it led him to Christian. “I love you, son!” Nick hands Christian a self-made Happy Father’s Day card.

He reads, “To Dad: You are the greatest TNT Champion in history. I can only dream of having half your talent, but I will keep striving. Love Nick.” He looks at Killshot, standing next to an cloth covered picture on a stand. He asks if he can uncover it. He does and we see it’s a painting of Christian Cage.

He asks if Killshot made it himself. He says “It’s…it’s…it’s okay, but Nick, this card though! The colors …” Fans break out in a loud Luchasaurus chant that irritates Christian Cage. He tells Killshot he needs to try and be more like Nick. He goes to leave but Cage takes exception because he didn’t tell him he could leave.

He demands he fall back in line. He says Killshot isn’t going to want to miss this. He talks about coming up short in his attempt to capture the AEW World Championship from Swerve Strickland at AEW Double Or Nothing 2024. He says he has alternate footage that shows the opposite. H

Christian then says he’s on a mission to get the title, but first, they’re going to win the AEW Trios Championships. He calls it his gift to Killshot and Nick Wayne. Christian goes on to call himself the biggest signing in AEW history and the most talked about and influential star in this sport. He tells Tony Khan that AEW is now his company. “Tony, I am your father now.”

TNT Championship Qualifying Match

Dante Martin vs. Lee Moriarty

Backstage, The Gunns and Juice Robinson from the Bang Bang Gang trio of Bullet Club Gold appear with a cardboard cut out of Jay White. They react to Christian Cage declaring his interest in going after their AEW Trios Championships, and send a message to The House of Black ahead of their Trios showdown later tonight.

Inside the arena, Dante Martin’s theme hits and out comes one-half of the Top Flight duo for our next match of the evening. The theme for Shane Taylor Promotions hits next and out with his entrance mask on comes Lee Moriarty. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this TNT Championship Ladder Match Qualifier for Forbidden Door 2024.

Martin gets off to a good start, but Moriarty starts to take over. Moriarty enjoys a few minutes of control time in the offensive lead and then we see Martin start to show signs of life. Martin fights back into the offensive lead and ultimately finishes this one off with a victory to qualify for the TNT Championship Ladder Match at AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024.

After the match wraps up, we see the Shane Taylor Promotions members hit the ring and join Moriarty in a post-match beat down of Martin. This continues until Lio Rush makes his way out to the ring along with Action Andretti and Darius Martin to make the save. Darius and Andretti look unsure about Lio. Dante seems appreciative, however.

Winner and QUALIFYING for the TNT Championship Ladder Match: Dante Martin

Hikaru Shida Declares For 2024 Owen Hart Cup Tournament

A video package looking at former AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida airs. In the package, Shida declares for this year’s 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Tournament, where she vows she will win and go on to ALL IN at Wembley Stadium in London to capture the AEW Women’s Championship once again. After this wraps up, we head to another commercial break.

Kyle O’Reilly vs. Anthony Henry

When we return from the break, we see Roderick Strong, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett of The Undisputed Kingdom joining in on special guest commentary.

Announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite is an 8-Man All-Star match, with Kyle O’Reilly, Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy and Dante Martin joining forces to take on the four-man team of Roderick Strong, Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher and Zack Sabre Jr.

Back inside the arena, Kyle O’Reilly makes his way to the ring as Schiavone attempts to get to the bottom of what is going on between he and The Undisputed Kingdom, namely, Roderick Strong. Strong says they care about O’Reilly and more importantly, O’Reilly cares about him.

The opponent for O’Reilly, Anthony Henry of The Workhorsemen, makes his way out next. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. O’Reilly takes the early offensive lead, establishing a dominant early start to this one as he takes it to one-half of The Workhorsemen. O’Reilly gets the armbar for the easy win.

Winner: Kyle O’Reilly

Bang Bang Gang vs. The House Of Black

It’s main event time!

But first, Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness on commentary run down the updated lineup for next week’s AEW Dynamite, which is one of the final shows leading up to the AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 joint-pay-per-view event. On tap for the 6/19 episode of Dynamite is an 8-Man All-Star match, with Kyle O’Reilly, Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy and Dante Martin joining forces to take on the four-man team of Roderick Strong, Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher and Zack Sabre Jr.

Also scheduled for next week’s AEW on TBS two-hour prime time program on Wednesday night is the official Forbidden Door 2024 contract signing for the AEW Women’s Championship showdown between “Timeless” Toni Storm and STARDOM’s Mina Shirakawa, Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay will go face-to-face ahead of their champion versus champion PPV showdown, The Young Bucks will battle The Acclaimed in a tag-team title eliminator bout, and in the commercial-free opener will be MJF vs. RUSH.

Following the promotion for the updated Dynamite lineup, Schiavone and McGuinness confirm For The World Champion “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho and Big Bill in tag-team action against the Private Party team of Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy on next week’s AEW Collision show on June 22. We head to a quick pre-match commercial break after this.

When we return from the break, Bobby Cruise is in the ring and he begins the formal pre-match ring introductions for our scheduled Trios main event. First to the ring are the three-man Bang Bang Gang team of Bullet Club Gold — The Gunns (Austin and Colten Gunn) and “Rock Hard” Juice Robinson. They settle inside the squared circle and their music dies down. The lights in the building go out.

The familiar sounds of The House of Black’s theme plays as the lights slowly come back up. The intimidating three-man team of Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews make their way to the ring for our final match of the special one-year anniversary of AEW Collision in Youngstown, OH. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Starting things off for their teams are Malakai Black and Juice Robinson.

We see The House of Black jump into the initial offensive lead. They start to utilize some tags and then it is the Bang Bang Gang that takes over control of things as we head to a mid-match commercial break. As soon as we return, we see Buddy Matthews limping and being helped to the back by officials. A replay shows a top-rope meteora led to a knee injury of some kind. PAC makes a surprise run-in out of nowhere and then Malakai ends up finishing the match himself, which he wins.

After the bout wraps up, we see Malakai Black in the ring by himself, as Brody King is still laid out on the floor and Buddy Matthews never came back out after being helped to the back with a presumed knee injury. Christian Cage and The Patriarchy appear on the big screen and congratulate Malakai on earning The House of Black a Trios title shot.

He says there’s only one problem, he’s not part of a Trios team anymore. He laughs as the camera pans down to show Buddy Matthews unconscious and laid out at their feet. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us for live coverage of the special one-year anniversary episode of AEW Collision. Make sure to follow me on Twitter/X @MattBoone0709.

Winners and No. 1 Contenders to AEW Trios Championships: The House Of Black