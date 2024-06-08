AEW Collision Results – June 8, 2024

It’s Saturday night, and you know what that means …

The road to AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 continues tonight, as AEW Collision returns live at 8/7c on TBS with this week’s show from the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

On tap for tonight’s show is Dustin Rhodes vs. Johnny TV, Kris Statlander vs. Robyn Renegade and Daniel Garcia vs. Tate Mayfairs, Orange Cassidy vs. Kyle O’Reilly, “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Lady Frost, as well as FTR’s Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler vs. Blackpool Combat Club’s Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta.

Featured below are complete AEW Collision results from Saturday, June 8, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW COLLISION RESULTS (6/8/2024)

This week’s show opens with the Elton John “Saturday Night” theme song intro and then we shoot inside the arena.

Blackpool Combat Club vs. FTR

Claudio Castagnoli’s theme hits. He makes his way out with Wheeler Yuta for tonight’s opener. The Blackpool Combat Club duo settle in the ring and their music dies down. The FTR tune hits next and out come Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for tonight’s show as fans chant “FTR! FTR!”

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Yuta and Wheeler kick things off for their respective teams. Yuta slaps a side head lock on Wheeler and then catches him with some quick drop kicks.

The crowd is pro-FTR in Council Bluffs, however they boo them when they stop Castagnoli from trying his Big Swing a few minutes later. He tries for it again, but again Wheeler thwarts the attempt. Castagnoli gets a sharpshooter on Wheeler at the same time Harwood has one on Yuta.

The two trade slaps, let go of the holds and intensify the striking exchange. All four men end up trading shots in the middle of the ring before powdering off into the corner in two-man striking exchanges. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return, we see FTR fight into the offensive lead and go for the Shatter Machine, but it is broken up right into Castagnoli’s Big Swing spot. Yuta hits a drop kick on the final swing for a close two count. Moments later, FTR hit the Shatter Machine this time, but the follow-up pin attempt is broken up.

The ring announcer informs us over the house speakers that there is only two minutes remaining in the match. Castagnoli gets a close two and then slaps a cross-face on Wheeler as the clock winds down. The bell sounds and we’re informed the time limit has expired.

Harwood gets on the mic and calls for five more minutes. Brandon Cutler comes out on behalf of the AEW EVPs Matthew and Nicholas Jackson. He says the contract for this match was for 20 minutes. Castagnoli does the Big Swing to Cutler for a big pop. FTR follow up with the Shatter Machine. Castagnoli says they can run it back any time.

Time-Limit Draw

Kris Statlander vs. Robyn Renegade

Backstage, Kyle O’Reilly talks about his main event tonight against Orange Cassidy when in walks Roderick Strong and The Undisputed Kingdom. Strong tells O’Reilly before leaving, “..just remember what you said!” The commentators question what that could mean.

Inside the arena, Kris Statlander’s theme hits and out she comes for our next match of the evening. Already in the ring is her scheduled opponent for this evening, Robyn Renegade of The Renegade Twins. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Statlander gets the quick jump on Renegade before ultimately finishing her off in what amounted to a quick squash match. Afterwards, Stokely Hathaway gets on the mic and announces Statlander for the 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Tournament. Backstage, Willow Nightingale does the same.

Winner: Kris Statlander

Dustin Rhodes vs. Johnny TV

Back inside the arena, the theme for Dustin Rhodes hits and out comes “The Natural” for our next match of the evening. He settles inside the squared circle and then the theme for his opponent hits. Out comes Johnny TV accompanied by Taya Valkyrie. The bell sounds and off we go.

Dustin establishes the early offensive lead over Johnny and then rolls out to the floor, where he puts his arm around Taya as she has her back turned to the ring apron. She turns her head to the side and realizes who it is and he yells to spook her. Johnny TV comes out and he takes care of him, too, before rolling him back into the ring.

Before rolling back in to continue to work on Johnny, we see Dustin getting into a battle of words with Taya, which allows Johnny to hit a dive through the ropes on him. He and Taya kiss as they stand over Dustin on the ring steps. On that note, we shift into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Rhodes fight back into the offensive driver’s seat and take over. He appeared to have things finished up for the win, but when he went for the pin, Taya put Johnny’s foot on the ropes. Moments later, Taya gets involved again and the ref ejects her. Dustin then hits his finisher for the hard-fought victory.

After the match, Dustin says he’s getting old. He says he’s got two things he wants to talk about. First is the fans. He thanks them for always supporting him. He thanks the camera men, which he calls the best in the business. He says he also wants to talk about the sick-o Jack Perry.

He says everyone missed him when he was gone, but when he came back, he attacked the man that signs their paychecks. He says he’s heard Perry talk about sacrificing so much for the business. He tells him he hasn’t sacrificed sh*t. He goes on to announce a match between the two for next week’s AEW Dynamite. We head to another commercial.

Winner: Dustin Rhodes

Premier Athletes vs. Trip Jordy & Dante Leon

We return from the break to a video package featuring Zack Sabre Jr. talking about Orange Cassidy ahead of AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door. When we return inside the arena, the Premier Athletes duo of Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari make their way to the ring. Already in the ring are their opponents, Trip Jordy & Dante Leon.

The bell sounds, Nese and Daivari ambush the no-name duo, and before I can finish Googling to make sure I’ve got the names of their opponents correct, the match is over. Nese and Daivari pick up the win to continue their build toward Samoa Joe and HOOK.

Winners: Premier Athletes

“Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Lady Frost

Scorpio Sky’s return is teased once again in another direct-to-camera talking heads video package. After it wraps up, AEW Women’s Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm makes her way to the ring for our next match of the evening. Lady Frost comes out next and then the bell sounds to get this one started.

This one doesn’t last long either, as Storm busts a pose that freezes Frost, as the champ turns and vogues into the camera as the shot turns to black and white. After her stunning close-up, we head to a mid-match break. When we return, Storm quickly picks up the win. After the match, she declares Mariah May for the Owen Hart Cup.

Winner: “Timeless” Toni Storm