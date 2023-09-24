AEW Collision Results – September 23, 2023

It’s Saturday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with this week’s episode of AEW Collision from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan tonight at 8/7c on TNT.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour AEW on TNT show is Bryan Danielson vs. Ricky Starks in a Texas Death match, FTR vs. The Workhorsemen for the AEW tag-team titles, Luchasaurus vs. Christian Cage vs. Darby Allin for the TNT title, Andrade El Idolo vs. Jay White, Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart, as well as RVD & HOOK vs. Matt Menard & Angelo Parker.

Featured below are complete AEW Collision results from Saturday, September 23, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TNT.

AEW COLLISION RESULTS (9/23/2023)

We see the usual talking heads pre-show video intro with the competitors scheduled for action tonight doing quick-hits directly into the camera. We then shoot into the regular weekly intro video to the tune of Elton John’s “Saturday Night’s Alright For Fightin’.”

From there, we shoot inside the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI. where the fireworks explode and the camera pans the crowd as the commentary team welcomes us to this week’s show.

TNT Championship

Luchasaurus (C) vs. Christian Cage vs. Darby Allin

Now we head down to the ring for our opening contest, which is a triple-threat match with the TNT Championship on-the-line. With that in mind, we hear the familiar sounds of Darby Allin’s entrance theme. The pillar of AEW rides his skateboard down to the ring to a big pop.

Allin settles inside the ring and then his music dies down. The theme for Christian Cage hits and out he comes wearing the TNT Championship as always. He stops at the top of the stage and his music fades down. Luchasaurus’ theme hits and out comes the real reigning and defending TNT Champion.

The two head down to the ring together and settle inside for this handicap, well, triple-threat match with the TNT Championship up for grabs. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our opening title tilt. Sting has been banned from ringside for this match.

Immediately we see Christian Cage and Luchasaurus both closing in on Darby Allin at the same time as the fans chant “Darby! Darby!” Christian ends up deciding to take it easy, heading out to the ringside area and leaving Luchasaurus alone to fight it out. Luchasaurus puts his hand up for a test of strength.

With Luchasaurus’ hand in the air, Darby throws a handful of powder he somehow was secretly holding onto, right into the eyes of the TNT Champion. He then quickly runs and dives through the ropes, splashing on Christian Cage on the floor at ringside. The crowd explodes for that offensive sequence from Darby.

It isn’t long after this, however, that we see Luchasaurus and Christian Cage begin a pre-meditated two-on-one attack on Darby to keep him down and the TNT Championship safely in their possession. Luchasaurus hurls Darby over his head while he was holding a chair. This causes Darby to land awkwardly on the chair in the ring behind him.

After that, we see Luchasaurus manhandle Darby some more before sending him sailing over the ropes, where he crashes and burns on the unforgiving ringside floor as the fans in the Van Andel Arena boo. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this championship contest continues.

When we return from the break, we see some more back-and-forth action. Things get interesting when Luchasaurus and Christian Cage have Darby down and end up in a tug-of-war over the TNT Championship. Moments later, Darby fires up and takes out Luchasaurus with a Coffin Drop. Cage dumps Darby out of the ring and steals the pin.

With the win, Christian Cage is now officially the TNT Champion. He and Luchasaurus hug after the match and Luchasaurus even carries Christian Cage around on his shoulders for a post-match celebration with the title.

Winner and NEW TNT Champion: Christian Cage

Third Member Of Don Callis Family For AEW Wrestle Dream Revealed

After the match, we shoot backstage to Don Callis, who is with Sammy Guevara and Konosuke Takeshita. Callis responds to the challenge from Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho, who announced they will be teaming up with Kota Ibushi for a showdown against the Don Callis Family at the next AEW premium live event on 10/1 in Seattle, WA.

Callis reveals that Will Ospreay will join Sammy Guevara and Konosuke Takeshita when the Don Callis Family trio meet Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho and Kota Ibushi at AEW Wrestle Dream 2023. After this, we shift gears and head into another commercial break.

Christian Cage Gets Title Assignment For AEW Wrestle Dream

When we return from the break, we shoot backstage to Tony Schiavone, who is standing by with the man who is now officially the TNT Champion, Christian Cage. Cage boasts his victory and then declares he is now officially done with Darby Allin and ready to move on to another challenger.

Schiavone throws a wrench in those plans, however, as he announces per Tony Khan that Christian Cage’s first official defense as the new TNT Champion will see him putting the title on-the-line in a two-out-of-three falls match against Darby Allin at AEW Wrestle Dream 2023.

Rob Van Dam & HOOK vs. Matt Menard & Angelo Parker

Now it’s time for our next match of the evening.