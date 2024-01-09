AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 1/6/2024

The ratings are in for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

The show attracted 402,000 viewers, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. In the 18-49 demographic, the show received a 0.13 rating.

This is a decrease from two weeks ago, when the show drew 489,000 total viewers and a 0.16 key demo rating. Last week, there was no episode due to the Worlds End PPV event.

Continental Crown Champion Eddie Kingston vs. Trent Beretta, FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. House of Black (Malakai Black & Buddy Matthews), and others were featured.