The ratings for Saturday’s AEW Collision are in.

The show received 472,000 viewers. The show received a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

This is a decrease from last week’s total viewership of 518,000 and 0.16 key demo rating.

There was AEW World Champion MJF vs. Kenny Omega, AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Abadon, Jay White vs. AR Fox, House of Black’s Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews in trios action, and more.