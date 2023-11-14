AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 11/11/2023

The ratings for Saturday’s AEW Collision are in.

The show received 396,000 viewers, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. The show received a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

This is an increase from last week’s 366,000 total viewers and 0.09 key demo rating.

Sting, Darby Allin, and Adam Copeland competed against Lance Archer and The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch), La Faccion Ingobernable (Rush & Dralistico) vs. The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry), Daniel Garcia vs. Andrade El Idolo, Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart, and others.