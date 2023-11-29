AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 11/25/2023

The latest episode of AEW Collision has been rated.

The show received 317,000 viewers. The show received a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic. When it aired in its regular time slot, it received the lowest ratings in show history.

This is a decrease from last week’s total viewership of 270,000 and 0.08 key demo rating. Last week’s show aired on a different night, competing against WWE Smackdown on FOX. This week’s ratings were expected to be lower because it aired against WWE Survivor Series on Peacock.

On TNT at 7 p.m. ET, AEW Rampage drew 264,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The show drew 280,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating in its regular timeslot last week.

Collision had the lowest viewership in its normal time slot yet, while Rampage had the lowest viewership of any preemption or regular time slot show.