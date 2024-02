The ratings are in for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

The show attracted 385,000 viewers. In the 18-49 demographic, the show received a 0.11 rating, according to Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics.

This is down from two weeks ago, when the show drew 491,000 total viewers and received a 0.18 key demo rating. This was the lowest total viewership since November 25th, and the lowest key demo since January 13.