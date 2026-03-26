AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 3/21/2026 And 3/22/2026

F4WOnline.com reports that last Saturday night’s “Slam Dunk” edition of AEW Collision on TNT drew an average of 470,000 viewers and received a rating of 0.10 in the key demographic of 18 to 49-year-olds.

This represents a 2.62% increase from the previous week’s viewership of 458,000 and a 42.86% increase from the prior week’s rating of 0.07 in the same demographic. The taped episode was a one-hour special that aired on a delayed basis before the NCAA college basketball games on TNT. As is usually the case, viewership numbers from HBO Max are not available.

Last Sunday night’s “Slam Dunk” edition of AEW Collision on TNT saw an average of 616,000 viewers and earned a rating of 0.12 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This is a significant increase of 34.50% from the previous week’s viewership of 458,000 and a 71.43% rise from the prior week’s rating of 0.07 in the same demographic. Additionally, this episode’s viewership is up 31.06% from Saturday’s tally of 470,000 and 19.99% higher than Saturday’s rating of 0.10 in the 18-49 demo. This Sunday’s taped episode was also a one-hour special that aired on a delayed basis before the NCAA college basketball games on TNT.

It is worth noting that comparing the one-hour episodes on Sunday to the hour on Saturday or to the regular timeslot may not yield fair results. Nevertheless, Collision had the highest rating in the key 18-49 demographic since the May 29th, 2025 episode, which was pre-empted and led by an NBA game, drawing a 0.18 rating. The viewership for this episode was the best since the April 26th episode, which attracted 707,000 viewers.

Currently, AEW Collision averages a 0.064 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 402,000 viewers in 2026. In comparison, during the same timeframe in 2025, it garnered a rating of 0.115 and 382,000 viewers.

The episode on Saturday was headlined by The Death Riders (Daniel Garcia and Claudio Castagnoli) facing off against Komander and Máscara Dorada in a tag team match. Meanwhile, Sunday’s episode featured AEW World Trios Champions JetSpeed (consisting of “The Jet” Kevin Knight and “Speedball” Mike Bailey) and Místico defending their titles against Don Callis Family (comprised of “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita, “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander, and El Clon).