AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 4/16/2026

WrestleNomics reports that last Thursday’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT drew an average of 473,000 viewers and posted a 0.08 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents an 11.82% decline from the previous week’s viewership of 423,000, although the rating of 0.08 remained unchanged. Both figures improved compared to two weeks ago, when the show received a rating of 0.07 and drew 373,000 viewers. Notably, the rating in the 18-49 demographic was the best since the March 28 episode, which drew 476,000 viewers.

Currently, AEW Collision is averaging a rating of 0.067 in the key 18-49 demographic and 410,000 viewers in 2026, compared to ratings of 0.111 and 380,000 viewers during the same period in 2025.

The episode featured a main event in which Triangle of Madness’ AEW Women’s World Champion, “The Toxic Spider” Thekla, defended her title against Alex Windsor of The Brawling Birds.