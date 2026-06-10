AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 6/6/2026

WrestleNomics reports that last Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision attracted an average of 496,000 viewers and received a rating of 0.08 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a 0.40% decrease from the previous week’s viewership of 498,000 viewers, and the rating remained unchanged from the previous week, which was also 0.08 in the same demographic. Notably, this rating in the 18-49 demographic is the best for the show in a Saturday timeslot since the April 11th episode, which also achieved a 0.08 rating. Additionally, the total audience for this episode was the largest in its regular timeslot since AEW Grand Slam Australia in February, which garnered 561,000 viewers.

Currently, AEW Collision averages a rating of 0.065 in the key 18-49 demographic and 413,000 viewers in 2026. In comparison, during the same period in 2025, the show averaged a rating of 0.111 and 397,000 viewers.

The episode of Collision was headlined by CMLL World Women’s Champion Persephone facing STARDOM’s Hazuki in an Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal Match.