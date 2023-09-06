AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 9/2/2023

According to Wrestlenomics, AEW’s live post-All In and All Out go-home edition of Collision drew 345,000 viewers on TNT at 8 p.m. this past Saturday night. The previous week’s live show drew 552,000 viewers for the eleventh Collision episode, which also served as the Fyter Fest and All In go-home edition.

Collision’s twelfth episode received a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, a 31.25% decrease from the previous episode’s 0.16 key demo rating. The 0.11 key demo rating represents approximately 144,000 viewers in the 18-49 demographic who watched the show. This is a 29.06% decrease from the previous episode’s 0.16 key demo rating of 203,000 18-49 viewers.

Saturday’s Collision drew the lowest total audience for the show thus far, as well as the lowest key demo rating. The previous low was for the August 5 episode, which had 417,000 viewers and a 0.13 key demo rating when going against WWE SummerSlam. Saturday’s episode competed with WWE Payback and College Football games on ABC (3.4 million viewers) and NBC (3.5 million viewers). Collision will compete in college football for the rest of the season and in the MLB Playoffs in October. The next PLE on Saturday is WWE NXT No Mercy, which airs on September 30, but the next main roster PLE on Saturday is Fastlane, which airs on October 7. Saturday’s total audience was 37.5% lower than the previous week, while the key demo rating was 31.25% lower.

TNT followed Collision with a thirty-minute Countdown To All Out preview special, which drew 159,000 viewers and a 0.05 key demo rating. The rating represents 61,000 viewers between the ages of 18 and 49. This is a decrease from the previous week’s Countdown To All In preview special, which aired after Collision and drew 247,000 viewers with a 0.06 key demo rating and 82,000 18-49 viewers with that key demo rating. The Countdown To All Out preview special had the lowest total audience in the show’s history.

Saturday’s post-All In and All Out go-home edition of AEW Collision on TNT aired live from Chicago’s United Center, with the following lineup announced ahead of time – All In fallout, the go-home build for All Out, AEW World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood vs. Jay White, NBA Legend Dennis Rodman making his AEW debut appearance, AEW World Trios Champions Billy Gunn, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens defending against Matt Menard, Angelo Parker and Daniel Garcia, Ricky Stark challenging Ricky Steamboat to a Strap Match at All Out, plus AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya, Toni Storm and Ruby Soho vs. AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander, Hikaru Shida and Britt Baker, which was the main event.

Below is our 2023 AEW Collision Viewership Tracker:

June 17 Episode: 816,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Premiere episode)

June 24 Episode: 595,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 1 Episode: 452,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 8 Episode: 580,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 15 Episode: 579,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Owen Hart Tournament Finals episode)

July 22 Episode: 618,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 29 Episode: 739,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 5 Episode: 417,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 12 Episode: 476,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 19 Episode: 482,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fight for The Fallen episode)

August 26 Episode: 552,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest episode)

September 2 Episode: 345,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-All In episode)