AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 9/20/2025

WrestleNomics reports that Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT, promoted as the “All Out Tailgate Brawl” pre-show, averaged 184,000 viewers and scored a 0.04 rating in the 18–49 demographic.

The numbers reflect a 21.7% drop in viewership from last week’s 235,000 viewers and a 20% decline in the demo rating, which came in at 0.05 the week prior.

The episode was headlined by an 8-Woman Tornado Tag Team Match, featuring Harley Cameron, Mina Shirakawa, Queen Aminata, and The Conglomeration’s Willow Nightingale against “The Megasus” Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford, and the Triangle of Madness (Julia Hart and Skye Blue).