AEW Coming To Florida For Dynamite 6-Year Anniversary, AEW Title Tuesday Special Announced

AEW revealed during this past weekend’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London pay-per-view that the company will be returning to both the United Kingdom and Australia later this year.

In a follow-up announcement made Monday morning, AEW confirmed that the six-year anniversary edition of Dynamite will be held on October 1 from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

The company also revealed additional fall dates, including a Dynamite: Title Tuesday special from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville during the second week of October, an AEW Collision taping on October 2 at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida, and upcoming TV tapings in San Antonio and Houston, Texas.