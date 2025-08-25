AEW Coming To Florida For Dynamite 6-Year Anniversary, AEW Title Tuesday Special Announced

AEW revealed during this past weekend’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London pay-per-view that the company will be returning to both the United Kingdom and Australia later this year.
In a follow-up announcement made Monday morning, AEW confirmed that the six-year anniversary edition of Dynamite will be held on October 1 from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.
The company also revealed additional fall dates, including a Dynamite: Title Tuesday special from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville during the second week of October, an AEW Collision taping on October 2 at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida, and upcoming TV tapings in San Antonio and Houston, Texas.
Four new AEW events just announced!
📍 San Antonio, TX @BoeingCenterSA: October 22
📍 Houston, TX @bayoumusiccntr: November 5 & 8
– Premium Seating Early Access: 8/26
– Presales: 8/27
– On Sale: 8/29
📍 Hollywood, FL @HardRockHolly: October 1
📍 Lakeland, FL… pic.twitter.com/pPrknTxSBj
