AEW Confirms 2026 Australia Event Following Brisbane Success

According to TEG Sport, AEW is planning to return to Australia in 2026. However, no further details about this highly anticipated event have been revealed at this time. The company previously hosted AEW Grand Slam: Australia last February in Brisbane.

A link to register for the eventual pre-sale of AEW’s show in Australia can be found here.

You can check out the announcement below:

AEW Australia 2026

AUSTRALIA — WE’RE BACK!

All Elite Wrestling returns in 2026… and it’s going to be EPIC.

The energy. The chaos. The spectacle. It all goes down right here.

Don’t miss your shot, join the waitlist NOW to score access to the presale very soon and lock in your place when history is made Down Under.

AEW. Australia 2026. Be ready.