AEW Could Permanently Move Some PPVs To Afternoon Start Times

AEW President Tony Khan is considering making afternoon start times a regular feature for some of the company’s pay-per-view events after three straight successes in that slot. Speaking at the All Out post-show media scrum, Khan noted that the strategy has proven beneficial for both domestic and international audiences.

The last three AEW pay-per-views — All Out, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, and AEW All In: Texas — all started earlier than usual, with reasons ranging from international time zone advantages to avoiding direct clashes with WWE’s Wrestlepalooza.

When asked about the idea of permanently adopting the schedule, Khan was open to the possibility:

“It’s definitely something to think about, especially on Saturdays with the way the schedule works and what we’re doing. I do think there is something to it… It’s been tremendous for three straight pay-per-views. It’s something I would take into consideration.”

Khan specifically pointed to the UK market as a major factor, emphasizing that airing in North American afternoons creates a prime-time experience overseas. “That’s a huge consideration to us, and that’s a big part of it. Whether it’s Saturday or Sunday, it’s something to think about,” he added.

The afternoon slot also provides benefits in the U.S., avoiding direct clashes with major Saturday night sports such as college football or UFC. For All Out, fans were able to enjoy the full AEW card before WWE’s Wrestlepalooza began, a move that received positive feedback.