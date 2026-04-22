AEW Double Or Nothing 2026 Ticket Sales Surpass 2025 Event

According to WrestleTix, AEW Double or Nothing 2026 has already surpassed last year’s event in ticket sales. Last year’s Double or Nothing had a reported attendance of 8,179 fans, while this year’s event has sold 10,835 tickets to date, leaving 1,645 tickets still available.

The venue’s seating capacity for the pay-per-view is 12,480. With the PPV still five weeks away, it seems likely to sell out unless additional seats become available.

The highest attendance for a Double or Nothing event remains the 2022 show, which drew 14,459 and featured CM Punk vs. “Hangman” Adam Page for the AEW World Title.

AEW Double or Nothing 2026 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 24th, at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York, and will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.