Sunday, May 24, 2026
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AEW Double Or Nothing Generates Nearly $1.5 Million Gate

By
James Hetfield
-
AEW Double Or Nothing 2026
AEW Double Or Nothing 2026

PWMania.com previously reported that the 2026 AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view (PPV) is sold out, with ticket sales significantly surpassing those of last year’s event. This success marks another major milestone for the company.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, the show has achieved the second-largest live gate ever for a non-WWE wrestling event in the U.S.

The live gate is reported to be just under $1.5 million. Even when adjusted for inflation, there are only a few events in history that have generated higher gate receipts.

AEW Double or Nothing 2026 is taking place later tonight, May 24th, at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.

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