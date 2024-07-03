AEW Dynamite: Beach Break Results – July 3, 2024

Fallout from the AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view from this past weekend goes down tonight in “The Windy City.”

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois for their special annual Beach Break themed episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

On tap for tonight’s show is PAC vs. Bryan Danielson, Jeff Jarrett vs. Mystery Wild Card and Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale in three Owen Hart Cup tournament matches.

Additionally, Will Ospreay defends the AEW International Championship against Daniel Garcia, TBS & NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone has a Double Championship Celebration, plus Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. makes her Dynamite return and more.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, July 3, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE: BEACH BREAK RESULTS (7/3/2024)

The post-Forbidden Door episode of AEW Dynamite kicks off with a live cold open shot of Renee Paquette, who introduces the man she calls the new backbone of AEW, Daniel Garcia.

Daniel Garcia & MJF Kick Off AEW Dynamite: Beach Break

Inside the Wintrust Arena, the familiar sounds of Bryan Danielson’s theme hits the house speakers, and out comes “The American Dragon” for semifinal action in the ongoing 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament. He settles in the ring to a big pop and his music dies down.

The theme for his opponent hits and out comes “The Bastard” PAC to a pretty good crowd reaction of his own. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with what should be an excellent opener. Fans chant “Holy sh*t!” passionately before anything happens.

After a couple of lock-ups and arm-drag takedowns, the two run into a stalemate. Their stare down elicits an enthusiastic “AEW! AEW!” chant. The two lock hands for a test of strength. They push, pull, go for takedowns and block them, and then eventually PAC isolates the arm of Danielson with good wrist-control.

Fans chant “This is Wrestling!” as Danielson bridges, flips and takes the arm of PAC and goes to work on it. PAC hits a big moonsault to the floor and goes for a submission, but Danielson survives. We head to a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see some more big high spots, including a huge super-plex off the tip-top rope.

Danielson hits a running knee but can’t quickly follow-up for the cover. When he finally does cover him, PAC kicks out and shifts into the Brutalizer submission. We see a few reversals and counters and then Danielson rolls him up for the pin out of nowhere for the win to advance in the tourney. Medics immediately check on Danielson.

Winner and ADVANCING to the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Finals: Bryan Danielson

AEW Blood & Guts Team Members Revealed

In the ring, ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe, quickly becoming one of the best promos of the week every single week in wrestling television, talks about coming up short in the TNT title ladder match at Forbidden Door. He says that’s last week. He’s worried about this week. He declares himself for Team AEW against Team Elite in Blood & Guts.

TNT Champion Jack Perry attacks him from behind. Kyle O’Reilly comes out to make the save, but Kazuchika Okada appears and takes him out with The Rainmaker. The Young Bucks come out as well. The Acclaimed’s theme hits and they come out to run off the four members from The Elite.

All four members are confirmed for the Team Elite five-person team. Briscoe is the only one confirmed for Team AEW, but one could assume O’Reilly and The Acclaimed are in as well. Not official yet, though.

Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament

Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander

Willow Nightingale is interviewed by Renee Paquette backstage. She essentially talks about how much she thinks life sucks, but she smiles anyways. She sends a message to Kris Statlander ahead of their Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament tilt later tonight. After it wraps up, we head to another commercial break.

When we return, we see “Timeless” Toni Storm coaches Mariah May to say her catchphrase as they promote her Owen Hart Cup match against Hikaru Shida. Back inside the arena, Stokely Hathaway demands everyone stand on their feet as Kris Statlander is introduced. She settles in the ring for Owen Hart Cup action.

Now the theme for her opponent, former friend turned rival Willow Nightingale, hits. Out she comes and Statlander meets her half way down the ramp. The two brawl on the ramp before the bell even sounds to start the match. Willow hits Kris with a pounce that sends her rolling down to the ring. In the ring, the bell finally sounds to get this one started.

Nightingale does well early on, but Statlander starts to take over as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, following some more back-and-forth action, Willow Nightingale picks up the win to earn her spot in the next round of the tourney.

Winner and ADVANCING in the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament: Willow Nightingale

Jeff Jarrett Gives No Comment Ahead Of Owen Hart Cup

Backstage afterwards, Jeff Jarrett gives no comment when asked about the importance of his own Owen Hart Cup match against The Elite’s Wild Card later tonight. Instead, Jay Lethal talks for him after he leaves, saying it’s important for him to win to honor the legacy of his former best friend. We head to another break.

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Makes AEW Dynamite Return

When we return, in the ring, Tony Schiavone gets a cheap pop when talking about how Chicago has some of the best wrestling fans in the world. He then introduces, in her Dynamite return, former AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Her theme hits and out she comes to “DMD! DMD!” chants.

Baker comes in the ring and hugs Schiavone. He hands her the mic and the floor, and exits the ring as Baker soaks up love from “The Windy City,” who break out into a loud “Welcome Back! Welcome Back!” chant. She says, “Damn I missed you guys!” Our past is a lesson, our present is a gift and our future is our motivation.

She says for the past ten months, many have probably wondered where she was. When it was asked, the answer was that she’s injured. She says we know her better than that to think just injuries is why she’s gone. She says in November she was banged up and running on empty, but she told herself she’s good, until one day, she wasn’t.

Because one day she started feeling really sick. The room was spinning. Her vision was blurry and her right arm was tingly and numb. Something didn’t feel right. She tried to open a bottle of water, and she couldn’t. Her entire right side stopped working. She spent a week in a hospital with EIA.

It’s when your brain isn’t getting enough blood and is essentially a mini-stroke. She says she told Tony Khan she needed to stay home and get herself right. She said he told her to let him know when she’s good. She says for the present, she’s here, healthy and cleared.

She says she was never more nervous than on Sunday night at Forbidden Door. She says all she had to do was stand on the stage. She wasn’t sure if anyone would care. She says when she needed pro wrestling, and all the fans, they welcomed her back with open arms and “DMD!” chants.

She says for the future, she’s gonna leave us with this — when you are going through a hard time. Go through it. Be present and feel all of it, because when you get to the other side, it’ll feel that much better. She says we all have the impulse to be elite. And speaking of elite, she has to bring this up, because she heard we have a new female face of All Elite Wrestling.

She calls out Mercedes Mone for piping in chants of “CEO!” into her entrance music. She calls her out for claiming to be the face of AEW, when someone else was the one who helped build this place from the ground up. She says the only three letters that matter around this place are “D.M.D.” Fans chant it and then we hear a car horn.

Mercedes Mone’s Double Championship Celebration

On the big screen, we see TBS and NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone emerge. She is met by The Young Bucks, who sing her praises and tell her that her Double Championship Celebration is ready when she is. She says “Let’s go!” and begins walking towards the building.

With Baker still in the ring, the crew comes out with balloons and other props to get the ring ready for the celebration. Mone’s theme hits as Baker is still standing there and out comes the new double champ. Fans chant “CEO!” and she does her little bouncey dance and smiles. They switch to “DMD!” chants and Mone gets a frown on her face and a look of disgust.

Mone addresses the Chicago crowd with Baker still standing in the middle of the ring. Baker says she gets it, she upstaged Mone’s moment at Forbidden Door, so she’s trying to upstage her moment now. Mone tells Baker anything about her is irrelevant to her. Fans chant “Shut the f**k up!” Mone tells Baker to get a look at a real star. Baker calls Mone out for ALL IN.

Baker says she wrestled at the first ALL IN, and last year’s at Wembley Stadium when Mone was looking like a broke b*tch with a broken leg in the stands. She challenges her to a match at ALL IN. Mone tells Baker there’s a long list of people in the back so get in line b*tch. Baker says “B*tch, what line,” and looks behind Mone. Mone says there’s a price to pay when you mess with Mercedes Mone. Her theme hits to end the explosively heated segment.

Will Ospreay Quits The Don Callis Family

We see highlights of Don Callis giving Will Ospreay the screwdriver in his match against Swerve Strickland at Forbidden Door. Don Callis comes in to his interview with Renee Paquette backstage. Ospreay tells Callis not to say anything. He says it’s not his fault he came up short. He says it’s his own for hitting the referee. He says he’s not the same guy he used to be. He doesn’t want to be part of The Don Callis Family any longer.

Callis says he’s not normally in the habit of letting people out of signed agreements with him. He says he’s proud of what Ospreay has done with his life, so he’s happy to do him the favor. He says maybe one day he’ll do a favor for him. Ospreay says thank you. The two hug but the camera closes in and shows Callis making a face like he’s not happy. He walks off and Ospreay smacks his own face to try and get focused before his big title defense later tonight.

Chris Jericho Gets Taz Kicked Off Commentary For The Night

The theme for Chris Jericho hits and out comes the longest-reigning “For The World” Champion of ALL-TIME, “The Learning Tree.” He gets on the ring and starts, “Hey guys! Hi!” He says HOOK did the ultimate no-no and stole his finish. “That doesn’t work for me, brother.” He calls Taz a mark and says if anyone knows about gimmick infringement, it’s him.

Jericho says he’s here for color-commentary, but he doesn’t want to be around Taz while doing it because he doesn’t trust him. He tells Taz, per The Young Bucks, that he is relieved of his announcing duties for the rest of the evening, and must leave the Wintrust Arena immediately. He has paperwork with him, which Taz demands to see as he stands up. Security comes over and makes him leave. Jericho says in cheerful fashion, “Thanks guys! Bye Taz!”

Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata & HOOK vs. The Gates Of Agony & Brian Cage

The theme for Samoa Joe hits and out he comes to chants of “Joe! Joe! Joe!” He stops and the theme for Katsuyori Shibata hits. Out comes “The Wrestler” to a good pop. Finally, the sounds of Action Bronson hits the house speakers, the HOOK bat symbol flashes on the rafters and out comes “The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil.” The trio head to the ring for trios action.

After they settle inside the squared circle, the theme for their opposition hits and out comes The Gates of Agony, Bishop Kaun and Toa Leona, accompanied by their partner, “The Machine” Brian Cage. The bell sounds and Samoa Joe and Toa Leona kick things off for their respective teams, as Jericho talks on commentary about how unprofessional Taz was cheering for HOOK at Forbidden Door.

Following a few tags to give others some time in the ring, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, we see the action still in progress, and it culminates with the babyface trio getting the win. Immediately afterwards, Chris Jericho and his Learning Tree crew reveal the real reason they got Taz kicked out, as they savagely ambush and attack HOOK.

They beat him down with chairs and set up a table in the ring, which Big Bill chokeslams him through after Jericho knocks him out with brass knuckles. Fans chant “Please retire!” at Jericho. After this wraps up, we head to another commercial break.

Winners: Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata & HOOK

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament

Jeff Jarrett vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

As we settle back in from the break, we hear the iconic sounds of “My World” and out comes Jeff Jarrett to try and honor the legacy of his late friend and former tag-team partner, Owen Hart. The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament continues and he settles in the ring looking emotional and all business.

The theme for his opponent hits and it’s a modified, updated version of the theme for “Hangman” Adam Page. Out he comes to a big pop for this tourney tilt. The commentators talk about the past between The Elite and Hangman Page. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Hangman starts off strong, and he and Jarrett end up in a wild Don Frye vs. Yoshihiro Takayama-type PRIDE FC hockey brawl that gets the crowd amped up. Hangman gets Jarrett on the ground and viciously pounds the hell out of the back of Jarrett’s head. The commentators talk about the vicious style of Hangman and his demeanor since making his way to the ring tonight.

Page hits a big power bomb off the ring apron out to the floor. He drags Jarrett over and bashes the back of his head repeatedly into the steel ring steps as the commentators again point out the new ruthless attitude being shown by Hangman tonight. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, it’s much of the same, with Hangman brutalizing Jarrett over and over again in ruthless, unforgiving fashion, as the commentators make it clear he’s turned into a scumbag since we last saw him. In the end, he hits Deadeye after Deadeye to finally pick up the win in brutal fashion over Jarrett. He will move on to face Jay White in the semifinals of the tourney.

Winner and ADVANCING in the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament: Hangman Page

Chris Jericho Throws A Fireball In HOOK’s Face

The commentators send us backstage for a medical update on HOOK. We see doctors checking on him when he is ambushed and viciously attacked again by Chris Jericho and his “Learning Tree” crew. Jericho throws a fireball in his face and says “Bye HOOK!” with a smile as we head to another commercial break.

AEW International Championship

Will Ospreay (C) vs. Daniel Garcia (w/ MJF)

It’s main event time!

But first, when we return from the break, Renee Paquette is backstage with Hangman Page. The Young Bucks come in and hug him. He still doesn’t look happy. They tell him they will continue to scratch his back as long as they scratch theirs as well. They tell him they need a fifth teammate for AEW Blood & Guts.

Hangman snatches Jackson up by the collar and says he’s not a puppet and he doesn’t need anymore of their games. He says he’s in the Owen Hart Cup and he’s going to win the Owen Hart Cup. He storms off. Back inside the arena, MJF’s theme hits and it is announced by Excalibur on commentary that he will be kicking off AEW Collision this Saturday night.

MJF stops half way down the ramp and waits. His music dies down and the theme for Daniel Garcia hits. Out comes the challenger for our championship main event of the evening. He makes his way to the ring looking determined, as MJF walks behind him to be in his corner, as promised. He soaks up the love from the crowd on the ropes in the ring.

Now the theme for the reigning, defending AEW International Champion hits and out comes Will Ospreay for his scheduled title defense. “The Aerial Assassin” gets a rock star reception from the Chicago crowd, the same way he does everywhere else at this point, and heads to the ring looking all-business as well. The bell sounds and off we go.

After some early back-and-forth action, we see Garcia start to get the short end of the stick. He looks discouraged in the corner, but MJF yells words of encouragement to him from ringside. We head to a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see a few more minutes of action, and then the commentators inform us that the show is going long tonight. Shocker! We see Ospreay struggle to find a way to finish Garcia. He takes his arm pad off and looks to connect with a Hidden Blade, but Garcia counters into a submission attempt.

Garcia hits a huge spot and immediately goes for the cover, but Ospreay manages to kick out. This elicits a loud “AEW! AEW!” chant from the jam-packed Wintrust Arena. MJF lays his Dynamite Diamond Ring in the ring in front of Garcia. Garcia picks it up and looks at it. As he’s distracted with that, Ospreay rolls him up from behind.

Garcia kicks out and pops up to take Ospreay out with a big lariat. He looks at the Dynamite Diamond Ring again. MJF yells at him to use it. Garcia decides against it. He hands it back to MJF and turns around right in time to get nearly be-headed by a Hidden Blade from Ospreay for the pin fall. Ospreay retains. MJF looks upset at ringside.

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion: Will Ospreay

MJF Violently Attacks Daniel Garcia

After the match, we see MJF still looking upset at ringside. Garcia sits in the corner and starts crying. Remember, he promised on his mother’s life that he was winning and leaving tonight with the AEW International Championship. Ospreay heads over to give him words of encouragement as he cries. MJF is shown standing in the background watching this from the apron.

After Ospreay leaves and heads to the back, MJF comes over and tells him that loss is his fault, not Garcia’s. He says these people still love you. He leads the fans in cheering for Garcia. In the middle of the ring he stops and turns and low-blows Garcia, who crumbles to the mat as MJF gives a truly evil look out to the crowd.

He slides his Dynamite Diamond Ring on his own finger and stalks Garcia, waiting for him to get up. From behind, he sees Daddy Magic on the apron, so he drills him with the ring. He yells at Garcia to get up and then drills him with it as well. He holds his pinky up with the ring on and looks at the crowd evil. Fans chant his name anyways.

Schiavone tries selling it on commentary. MJF yells at the crowd to shut the hell up. Schiavone says he’ll have a lot of explaining to do when he opens up AEW Collision this coming Saturday. Garcia shown bleeding. MJF sees security coming and knocks them all out before running over and beating the crap out of a bloody Garcia some more.

MJF takes a bloody Garcia up to the ropes and hits a big high spot. Christopher Daniels and a bunch of officials run out. Daniels yells at MJF, who has blood stained all over his white t-shirt from a bloody Garcia. He pushes all the officials out of the way and beats Garcia up some more. Ospreay limps back out and MJF runs off through the crowd. Garcia is taken out on a stretcher as MJF nearly fights with fans for real.

That’s how this week’s show wraps up at about 15 minutes past the hour. Thanks for joining us!