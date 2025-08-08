Backstage News On AEW’s Plans For The Tag Team Championship Titles

A new report has revealed the likely long-term direction for the AEW World Tag Team Championship, currently held by The Hurt Syndicate.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that creative plans call for FTR to eventually capture the gold from the reigning champions.

“Right now last we heard the belts may get to FTR and are supposed to,” Meltzer wrote, indicating that a title change is the intended destination for the storyline.

However, the title switch might not come via a clean, straightforward finish. Meltzer added that AEW “may do some sort of a deal and not just have it done clean in a regular tag match with other ideas being talked about,” hinting at the possibility of a controversial or creative twist in the outcome.

The update comes as the tag team title eliminator tournament approaches its conclusion.

The finals are now set, with FTR taking on Brodido (Brody King & Bandido) on an upcoming episode of AEW Collision. The winner will go on to challenge The Hurt Syndicate for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Forbidden Door on August 24.