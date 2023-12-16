AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash Matches Announced For Next Week

Three matches have been announced for next week’s special “Holiday Bash” episode of AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS Wednesday night prime time program, the company has announced three Continental Classic tournament bouts for next week’s show.

Competing in Gold League action in the ongoing Continental Classic tourney at AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash next Wednesday night will be Jon Moxley vs. Jay White, Swerve Strickland vs. RUSH and Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal.

