AEW Dynamite Matches Added To Lineup For Next Week

You can officially pencil in some new matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS Wednesday night television program, the company has announced the addition of Jon Moxley vs. Big Bill for the AEW International Championship.

Additionally, Samoa Joe vs. Roderick Strong in the finals of the Grand Slam Title Eliminator Tournament will take place, with the winner emerging to challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

Previously announced for the show is Hangman Page vs. Brian Cage III, Don Callis revealing his next masterpiece, and Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose vs. Toni Storm in a title eliminator to determine Saraya’s challenger for the AEW Women’s Championship at Grand Slam.

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.