Tony Khan Teases Possibility Of Second AEW Video Game

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan took part in the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door media call to discuss various topics, including the potential for a second AEW video game.

Khan said, “So, I love pro wrestling and I’ll be the first to say that I’m not the biggest expert in the world on video gaming. And I like to play games, but I’m not the expert, and there are great, great experts in the world about it and I tried to take insight and advice from people in AEW and people around the developers, and absolutely, we learned a lot in the making of the game and could take that in the future.”

He continued, “I really believe to make the next game much, much better and learn from the experiences of doing that. But I also think that we’re having a great year with our wrestling and our TV, our pay-per-views and doing all kinds of great things that are core competencies, and it’s a great thought. I’m not sure what the future would hold. I do think eventually there will be further AEW forays into gaming, different kinds of games, mobile games, different concepts, different platforms.

Khan added, “I can’t say for sure what they’ll all be, because again, like I said, I’ll never claim to be the world’s biggest expert on video gaming but, I like it and I know it’s a huge part of a lot of our fans’ lives. It’s really important to a lot of our fans and I’m trying to learn from that feedback.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.