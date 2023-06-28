AEW Dynamite Pre-Show For Tonight’s Post-Forbidden Door Show In Hamilton (Video)

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means ….
All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of AEW Dynamite on TBS at 8/7c.
Ahead of tonight’s edition of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, the “Wrestle-Aunts” Renee Paquette and RJ City check in with a special look at the show.
Check out the official AEW Dynamite pre-show for tonight’s event in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada via the tweet embedded below courtesy of the official AEW Twitter feed.
Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.
What's the slogan of Hamilton, Ontario, you ask?
The WrestleAunts @RJCity1 and @ReneePaquette have the answer, as well as the rundown on all the #AEWDynamite action, LIVE TONIGHT at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/4Qm6bKOsXy
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 28, 2023