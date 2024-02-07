AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (2/7/2024): Phoenix, AZ.

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour AEW on TBS prime time program is Tony Khan’s “big announcement,” Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page III in AEW World Championship Eliminator bout, as well as “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Red Velvet in an AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator match with “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo on special guest commentary.

Also scheduled for the show this evening, which kicks off at 8/7c, is Ricky Starks & Big Bill vs. Sting & Darby Allin for the AEW World Tag-Team Championships, Chris Jericho vs. Konosuke Takeshita, as well as the Blackpool Combat Club trio of Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. the CMLL trio of Mistico, Hechicero & Volador Jr.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite on TBS results coverage from Phoenix, AZ.