AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (7/5/2023): Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns this evening at 8/7c on TBS from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada with this week’s installment of AEW Dynamite.

On tap for tonight’s show is Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho in an Owen Hart Cup quarterfinal match, as well as Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee vs. Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy in a Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament bout.

Also scheduled for the show this evening, MJF & Adam Cole will be in Blind Eliminator tourney action, Wheeler Yuta vs. Kenny Omega battle in singles action, plus we will hear from Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho.

