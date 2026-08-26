AEW Dynamite Results – August 26, 2026

AEW Dynamite emanates from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, a taped show.

Will Ospreay Kicks Things Off

The show opens with Excalibur’s catchphrase as always. “It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means!” We then hear Will Ospreay’s music. “The Aerial Assassin” comes down to the ring to kick things off on the final Dynamite-stop on the road to All In.

Ospreay talks about it being a year since they last spoke, and he was getting ready to undergo surgery. He also addresses his history as a British wrestler making his way up here in the area, noting the “beams and boards” rings that he wrestled in back then, all to fly the flag for the UK and to show that it is where the best wrestle.

A lot of people would’ve hated it, but he loved being in the foxholes. He loved learning from the legends of British wrestling. He loved paying tribute to those who are no longer with us. All in the name of finding out of he is truly the best.

When it comes to that, it is hard to look past our AEW World Champion, Kenny Omega. Smattering of boos mixed in with “Kenny” chants as Ospreay says the champ isn’t here tonight, which gets more boos. Omega’s absence doesn’t bother him as he talks about his respect for Kenny, which went out the window the moment Kenny brought up his son.

He remarks on Omega saying Will’s son will need a new hero when he loses to Kenny, promising that won’t happen. He also makes a promise that Kenny is not gonna want to f*ck with a man looking after a boy. He’s fired up now as the crowd encourages him, with Ospreay saying there is a debt to be paid to those who saw him come up.

And it is time to bring it home, alluding to the World Championship. Kenny is gonna help him show his kid that heroes are ordinary people who can do extraordinary things, and Ospreay is gonna take it all. Ospreay’s music plays again to wrap up the opener.

AEW Continental Challenge Cup Semifinals

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli

We’re starting off hot with in-ring action this evening, as a battle of Death Riders in the semifinals of the ongoing AEW Continental Challenge Cup will kick things off, with Jon Moxley going one-on-one against Claudio Castagnoli.

Mox makes his entrance through the crowd per usual and Claudio Castagnoli comes out next. Renee Paquette gives some background on the match and then the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. Both men look for the advantage on a test of strength.

Claudio wins out, pinning the champ to his shoulders but only getting a one count. Castagnoli continues to go for this with the same result, eventually looking to catch Mox in the corner instead. Ref forces a break, only for Claudio to send the champ across two other corners for a chop in each.

Mox fires back with a chop, but Castagnoli drops him to the mat for another near-fall. A whole lotta grappling going on as Claudio brings Mox to his feet, only for the champ to break free and escape the ring for a breather momentarily.

Castagnoli follows him to the outside, but gets dropped as Mox goes for a figure four leglock to wear him down Claudio manages to break free, however, and brings the champ around for a giant swing into the barricade. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match break.

When the show returns, we see the action still ongoing. Both men are back in the ring as Claudio goes to work on the arm of Mox, who tries to fight back before being sent to the corner by Castagnoli. He follows with an uppercut before setting up for a Neutralizer.

Mox with a back body drop to break free, but Claudio lands on his feet! He sends Mox to the outside for a dive through the ropes that sends the champ (and Claudio’s shoulder) into the guardrail. Claudio is favoring the shoulder as Mox brings him back into the ring, sending him to the corner.

Claudio fights back with a boot before hitting the ropes, but so does Mox, and the two take each other to the mat with a double down. They slowly get to their feet to trade strikes, with Mox falling to the canvas thanks to an uppercut by Castagnoli.

Mox catches Claudio for a backslide attempt but Castagnoli breaks free, only to be dropped with a cutter by the champ. Claudio manages to get back into it with an armbar before cinching in a sleeper, swinging Mox around before dropping to the mat with it.

Mox breaks free and traps his compatriot with a triangle hold of sorts. Claudio manages to break free, grabbing the champ by the legs for another giant swing. He goes for a Sharpshooter but gets caught with a small package from Mox, but it’s only good for two.

Claudio fights to his feet and hits the ropes for an uppercut sending the champ to the outside. Ref begins the count as Mox struggles to get back on his feet, and manages to make it back in the ring at the count of nine. Claudio intercepts him on the way in, setting up for a Neutralizer and a cover, but Mox kicks out.

Claudio walks to the corner, pulling off his elbow pad for a big elbow strike, but Mox stops him in his tracks by dropping to the mat. Claudio goes for a powerbomb, but the champ breaks free for a Paradigm Shift DDT, but it only gets a one count.

Mox goes for a stomp followed by the Death Rider DDT, and this just gets a two count, forcing Mox to change to a bulldog choke. Claudio struggles to break free of the hold, and it turns out he cannot, as the ref calls it. Mox gets the win and advances to the finals of the tourney.

Winner and ADVANCING: Jon Moxley

Adam Copeland & The Young Bucks vs. Rocky Romero, Jake Doyle & Brian Cage

Inside the arena, we head back down to ringside. Adam Copeland makes his entrance as commentary talks about Christian Cage refusing to team with the Young Bucks after what happened at Grand Slam Mexico. Out next are the Young Bucks, and the Don Callis Family.

The bell sounds and off we go. We start things off with Doyle and Cope locking up as the crowd lets Don Callis know how they feel. The two men break free and try it again, before Cope hits the ropes to try and knock Doyle down. No dice there, and Matt Jackson tags in for a double team that takes Jake down.

Tag made to Cage, but the Bucks are able to fend them off. Romero with a blind tag, but the Bucks catch him with a double team as well before taking Cage to the floor off the apron. Rocky is up and sends Matt to the apron, where Cage catches him with a body slam to the floor.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see Nick and Cage are the legal men and in the ring, with Cage keeping the other Buck and Cope off the apron before going after Nick in the corner, until Nick takes the Machine to the mat down hard.

Cope takes the tag as he goes after Doyle coming in off a tag himself. He fends off the rest of the Family before dropping Doyle with a flapjack, only for Jake to respond with an Experiment Doyle. Bucks come in for the assist, but stop short of landing a superkick on Cope.

This allows Jake to roll the Rated R Superstar up for a two. Romero gets a tag and all three men take out Cope with a move leading to a near-fall. Bucks take out Doyle on the outside before helping Cope out in the ring. Cage tries to get involved.

However, he gets sent to the outside, before the Bucks lay out Rocky with a superkick after he slides into the corner for a pose. This opens Azucar up for a spear by Cope for the victory. Afterwards, Christian Cage gets on the microphone.

He manages to talk over the crowd chanting “hey, hey Christian, I wanna know, if you’ll be my dad” as he runs down the Bucks for being beneath him. He addresses the fact the match at Wembley is being called a dream match, saying it’s just another day in the office.

When it’s all over, he will show the Bucks that there is a difference between influence and legendary. Matt takes the mic to address how they’ve named matches and pay-per-views after the likes of Cage and Cope, but have they named a company after them?

That leads to a chant for The Elite, as Matt says that in Wembley there will be no accident with the superkick, and he gets hit with a low blow by Cage. Nick lands a superkick on Christian, but gets laid out with a spear by Cope! His music hits as the champs leave the ring.

Winners: Adam Copeland & The Young Bucks

Mercedes Moné Attacks Willow Nightingale

Up next is our other semifinal match for the C3 as Kyle O’Reilly takes on Nigel McGuinness. We head back to ringside as Willow Nightingale’s music hits, only to find out that she’s been attacked again backstage by Mercedes Moné.

She mocks the champ, telling her that this is her last Dynamite with the title before she takes it all away. She walks off. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into another commercial break.

MJF & Andrade El Idolo Talk

We head backstage, where Don Callis addresses Andrade El Idolo while saying that Mark Davis has drawn a number for the Casino Gauntlet Match. He promises Davis will settle a score with El Idolo and hopefully bring a title back to the Don Callis Family.

Back at ringside, Andrade’s music hits, only for it to change to MJF’s. He’s got a mic and he says it’s good to be in sunny Ireland. Calling it the wrong country? That’s heel heat, brother. Anyway, MJF says that “Andrew El Idolo” isn’t here tonight because he paid some guys to “warm him up.”

He starts talking some major smack about what El Idolo does, saying he can take a picture with a hot woman too. He goes to a lady in the front row and says in America that’s a four, but here in Scotland that’s a 10. Before he takes the picture, however, he says he has to cut a crappy catchphrase, so he has one question for you all.

Before he can go any further, we see Andrade sneak up behind him with a mic in the crowd, and he’s the one who asks, how you know? He goes after the “One True Champion” who escapes up the ramp before El Idolo’s music hits once again.

Backstage With Jericho

Backstage, we hear from Jericho. He talks about getting into the Casino Gauntlet Match as well as a six-man tag match on Collision here in Glasgow.

AEW Continental Challenge Cup Semifinals

Kyle O’Reilly vs. Nigel McGuinness

We head back to ringside as Kyle O’Reilly makes his entrance for our other semifinal match. Out next is Nigel McGuinness to a nice pop before this match gets underway. Exchange of holds right at the start, with Kyle blocking a drop toe hold before they back off.

O’Reilly goes for one of his own, but Nigel stops it and steps away to a pop. They get back at it, trading holds until things go sideways when O’Reilly accidentally goes for a hammerlock on the ref, and this allows McGuinness to roll him up for a near-fall.

Both men back to their feet as Nigel hits some cross chops and a headbutt. O’Reilly blocks this the second time, unleashing a flurry of offense that drops McGuinness to the mat. Nigel favors his ankle as he starts to leave the ring, but Kyle intercepts him to target the ankle.

Nigel starts to walk away, and ends up turning right into a knee strike off the apron by O’Reilly. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see the action still ongoing.

Kyle has a leg lock on McGuinness but that gets broken free by the former ROH World Champion, who gets to his feet before dropping O’Reilly with a neckbreaker. Nigel going for a London Dungeon, but Kyle breaks free and catches McGuinness with a knee strike.

PK connects despite Nigel attempting to block it with the foot he injured previously, and this allows Kyle to focus on a hold until McGuinness gets to the ropes for a break. Kyle responds with a stomp on the leg to boos, as Nigel fires back looking for a Tower of London.

Kyle blocks it and takes him down, getting a nearfall before both men trade pin attempts. They get to their feet to trade strikes and Kyle hits the ropes for a lariat, looking for another leg lock. we see inflammation under the eye of O’Reilly as Nigel counters.

He targets that injury in the process. Kyle counters out for a modified single leg crab/ankle lock, and Nigel claws his way to the ropes to get the break. Both men are up again, trading strikes until Nigel hits the ropes with a full head of steam.

He comes off the ropes showing O’Reilly how it’s done with a lariat of his own! Cover by McGuinness, but Kyle kicks out, and this leads to Nigel transitioning into a London Dungeon. O’Reilly can’t escape and he taps out as the ref calls for the bell. McGuinness wins and moves on to face Jon Moxley in the finals.

Winner and ADVANCING: Nigel McGuinness

Backstage With Don Callis Family

Backstage, we hear from Don Callis and Kyle Fletcher. Kyle says he’s willing to “run the play” at All In, but wants to know if Okada is as well. Okada says the most important thing is family, and to trust him.

Fletcher addresses being jumped backstage by Takeshita last week, with Okada not being around to help him. Okada says Kyle is always thinking about himself, and needs to remember family first. He walks off.

Maya World, Alex Windsor & Jamie Hayter vs. Megan Bayne, Lena Kross & Persephone

We head to ringside where Persephone and Divine Dominion make their entrances. Out next are Maya World followed by the Brawling Birds to get this match underway. Bayne and Maya start things off, with Maya being shoved away from a lock up by Bayne.

Megan continues to display her power here, leading to a big belly to belly suplex. She takes the TBS Champion to the corner for some more shots before Kross tags in. Lena with some shots before tagging in Persephone, who continues the damage as she mocks World.

Maya manages to break free for a tag to Windsor, who lands a few shots on the CMLL champion before tagging in Hayter for a double team. World joins the Birds in taking turns on beating down Persephone, and it culminates in an assisted moonsault by Maya.

Cover by Hayter is only good for two as we go to ad break. Kross regains control for her team as she lays into Hayter with some shoulder charges in the corner. Tag to Bayne who lands a running boot and a release German suplex, only for Windsor to break up the pin attempt that follows.

This leads to the Birds and Divine Dominion going at it in the ring, until Bayne and Hayter take each other out with a double down. Persephone and Maya are reaching for tags and get them, leaving to the two trading offense until Maya takes Persephone down with a head-scissors.

Leg drop by World gets a two count. Bayne stops a bridging suplex, but is sent to the ropes by Maya while Kross goes after the TBS Champion. She is knocked back by Windsor who takes a spear by Persephone, and Hayter takes her out before Megan follows up.

Divine Intervention is blocked but in the chaos, Persephone takes Maya down to the mat. World breaks out of a powerbomb attempt, going to the ropes for a springboard stunner and a cover. The tag champs pull Maya out of the ring to break it up, laying down some stomps until Hayter goes for a dive off the apron.

Divine Dominion catch her, but get taken out by Windsor! The champs and their All In challengers brawl up the entrance ramp as Persephone drops Maya to the mat hard. She goes up top for a frog splash and picks up the win for her team.

Winners: Megan Bayne, Lena Kross & Persephone

Swerve Strickland vs. “Jungle” Jack Perry

It’s main event time!

The two men make their respective ring walks and then the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. Swerve seemingly mocks Perry to offer a free shot, and Jack goes for a side headlock only to get sent to the ropes and down hard with a shoulder tackle.

Strickland mocks Perry, only to get jabbed in the eyes by Jack who takes control of the match, but not for long as Swerve sends him to the ropes and then the corner for some hard strikes. He sends Perry across the ring with a hammer throw before landing another body shot on the former TNT Champion.

Perry starts to fight back, but Strickland blocks a sunset powerbomb from the apron. Jack fires back with a low dropkick, but the former World Champion powers back to swing Perry into the ring post hard before we go to ad break. We return and Swerve is in control as he heads up top for a diving uppercut.

The crowd tries to will Perry back in. Strickland gets Perry on his shoulders as Perry tries to break free, eventually sending Strickland to the outside. Swerve intercepts Jack on the floor, looking for Big Pressure before Jack fires back to send him to the ring, and then back outside for a dive thrice over.

Perry brings Strickland back into the ring, climbing up for a moonsault before Swerve intercepts him. He gets sent back but he dodges a moonsault, only for Jack to land on his feet before dropping Swerve with a DDT for a two count. Both men back to their feet as Swerve lands some shots, only for Jack to dodge a House Call.

He looks for a knee strike but walks right into a House Call! Strickland goes up top for a Swerve Stomp, and Perry evades, catching the former World Champion in a Snare Trap. Swerve tries to break free, only for Perry to roll through. Swerve stops him from getting the hold back in, but Perry catches him with a hurricanrana for two.

They trade offense once more, and this time Strickland catches Perry with Big Pressure for the win. It seems that the fight Perry gave him tonight was enough to change Swerve’s mind, as he offers a helping hand to Jack out of respect after the match.

Swerve leaves the ring as we go to a video package focused on the All In main event and the rivalry between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay ahead of their World Championship clash at Wembley Stadium this Sunday. That’s how this week’s show wraps up. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Swerve Strickland