Complete AEW Collision Spoilers For Saturday (8/29/2026)

AEW Collision is at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland this week.

The show was taped on August 26 for the airing scheduled for August 29. The following are complete spoilers.

Mercedes Mone defeated Isla Dawn. Willow attacked her after the match.

Chris Jericho, Komander and Speedball Mike Bailey defeated Nick Wayne and Ciampa and Mark Davis when Speedball pinned Wayne

The Dogs defeated Ronan King, Judas Grey and Landon Riley.

In Ring Promo – Don Callis family..Steven Borden attacks Kevin Knight.

Takeshita defeats The Beast Mortos. Kyle Fletcher attacks Takeshita after the match.

Skye Blue defeated Harley Cameron.

The Bang Bang Gang and Brodido/ Hangman Page defeated The Lethal Twist and The Demand. After the match, The Death Riders, The Dogs and The Conglomeration entered the ring causing a multi-team brawl.

Mick Foley came down to the ring to join the faces and everyone did the Macarena.