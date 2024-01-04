AEW Dynamite Results – January 3, 2024

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

The fallout from AEW Worlds End 2023 goes down tonight.

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey with their first AEW Dynamite show of the New Year of 2024, which premieres live at 8/7c on TBS.

On tap for tonight’s show is Darby Allin vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Mariah May vs. Queen Aminata, Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Dante Martin for the International title, Swerve Strickland vs. Daniel Garcia, Trent Beretta vs. Brian Cage vs. Bryan Keith vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo in a title eliminator for a shot at Eddie Kingston, Christian Cage’s State of the Union and appearances by Adam Cole and AEW World Champion Samoa Joe.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (1/3/2024)

The show kicks off with a live shot backstage after AEW Worlds End 2023 of Samoa Joe with the AEW World Championship boasting about his predictions coming true. He says he’s not a man who makes predictions, he makes promises. He says MJF used everything in his power to steal from him his rightful championship at AEW Grand Slam.

He says after that, he turned everyone that loves him against him and then showed up in his hometown and took everything he had from him. He says MJF might be a scumbag, but he’s heartless. He vows to always take what is his. He says he’ll take everything from anyone who tries to take this from him.

Adam Cole And The Undisputed Kingdom Explain Their Actions

We then see footage of Adam Cole being revealed as The Devil and Wardlow and The Kingdom being unveiled as his henchmen at AEW Worlds End 2023.

We then shoot inside the Prudential Center where Adam Cole’s theme hits but then stops and then the word UNDISPUTED flashes on the screen and new theme music hits as Cole and the aforementioned henchmen come down in all black, with Cole even bringing out The Devil mask again.

Cole begins by asking why the fans don’t have any sympathy for him. He says MJF is the biggest piece of trash and has been for years making enemies of everyone in the locker room. He calls MJF a narcissist and says the only person he cares about is himself. He says he’s had his claws hooked into AEW for far too long and he thinks it’s about time for a change.

The fans chant “He’s our scumbag!” to drown out Cole as he continues talking about how everyone will eventually thank him for what he did. He says the fact is, MJF is gone and he’s never coming back. He says all he did was beat MJF to the punch in turning on the other. He says had he not done it, MJF would’ve the second he felt he didn’t need him anymore.

Cole says he didn’t need MJF, MJF needed Adam Cole. He says no one would be cheering MJF if it weren’t for him. He says “Better Than You Bay-Bay” is the reason fans began chanting for him. He talks about saving his AEW Championship reign.

He talks about this all started as something about the title but it became more about tearing him apart from top to bottom. The fans chant “Shut the f*ck up!” He reveals the group name is The Undisputed Kingdom. He mentions Wardlow going after the AEW World Championship and how The Kingdom have the ROH Tag-Team Championships.

He then congratulates Samoa Joe and says it was a pleasure working with him. He says it was no problem to take out Hangman Page for him. He then says he hopes Joe isn’t champion when Wardlow is ready to take the AEW Championship because “it would really suck to hurt a friend.” He ends by saying, “The Devil is here to stay .. BAY-BAY!”

Bullet Club Gold & The Acclaimed Confront The Undisputed Kingdom

Before they can leave, the Bullet Club Gold theme hits and out comes “Switchblade” Jay White. He tells everyone to give it up for his friend, Adam Cole. He says he liked what he did to MJF but then says he has an issue with what his little friends did to him when he was all alone. He says he’s not alone now.

We then see The Gunns come out with him and all three hit the ring and start brawling with The Undisputed Kingdom. Wardlow ends up helping beat them down due to the numbers advantage being on the side of The Undisputed Kingdom. The Acclaimed theme then hits and out runs the AEW Trios Champions to help fully run off The Undisputed Kingdom.

AEW International Championship

Orange Cassidy (C) vs. Dante Martin

We see a video package and new comments from Daniel Garcia ahead of his showdown tonight against Swerve Strickland, and then we head back inside the Prudential Center where we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme music of “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy.

Out comes Cassidy for his scheduled AEW International Championship defense in the opening contest of the first AEW Dynamite show of the New Year of 2024. He settles in the ring and his music dies down. The theme for Dante Martin hits next and out comes the Top Flight member. He settles in the ring and the ring announcer handles the formal pre-match ring introductions for this title contest.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see some typical back-and-forth offense early on, and then Cassidy stops and does the dramatic hands up and back down in the jean pockets routine. The fans break out in a dueling “Let’s go Dante!” and “Freshly Squeezed!” chant. Cassidy takes Martin to the mat and controls him with grappling.

After Cassidy controls the offense for a couple of minutes in the ring, Martin takes over on the floor at ringside. As he does, Excalibur leads us into a mid-match commercial time out as our opening championship contest continues. When we return, we see these two step it up a couple notches and finish this match up in very entertaining fashion, with Cassidy winning via Orange Punch to retain.

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion: Orange Cassidy

Private Party Returns

After the match, we see Darius Martin and Action Andretti come out to check on Dante, as Danhausen and Rocky Romero come out to celebrate with Cassidy.

Cassidy and Dante shake hands and then some different music cuts off Cassidy’s theme. Out comes Private Party, with Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy both back now. They put the tag team division on notice and make their intentions to after the titles clear.

“Timeless” Toni Storm Isn’t Watching Mariah May Tonight

Backstage, Renee Paquette is with AEW Women’s Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm and Luther the Butler. She mentions her title defense at AEW Worlds End 2023 and brings up.

Then, she brings up Mariah May’s debut tonight and how she wants Storm to watch it. Storm talks about thinking she was in New York but realized she’s in New Jersey. She belongs on Broadway so she’s leaving. Luther carries her away and we head into another commercial break.

Mariah May vs. Queen Aminata

When we return from the break, Renee Paquette is backstage with Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana. Strickland talks about his match tonight with Daniel Garcia and his goal of capturing the AEW World Championship in 2024. He warns Samoa Joe that he is coming for him.

Back inside the arena, the theme for Mariah May hits and out comes the highly-touted newcomer to the scene in the AEW women’s division. She settles in the ring where her opponent, Queen Aminata, is already waiting for her. The bell sounds and off we go.

May jumps into an early offensive lead while the commentary trio of Exalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz singing her praises, with Excalibur in particular detailing her decorated past and big year in 2023 in the STARDOM Wrestling promotion.

As she continues to dominate the action, we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Aminata fire up on offense, only for May to take back over and ultimately finish her off with her May-Day finisher for an impressive debut victory.

Winner: Mariah May

Deonna Purrazzo Makes AEW Debut, Confronts Mariah May

After the match, Renee Paquette comes into the ring for a brief interview with Mariah May, who talks about it being a dream come true to win in her AEW debut and how she hopes “Timeless” Toni Storm was watching. She says her only regret is that they had to do it in New Jersey.

With that said, the theme for Deonna Purrazzo hits and out comes “The Virtuosa” to make her debut All Elite Wrestling appearance. The former IMPACT Knockouts and ROH Women’s Champion emerges to a huge pop from the Newark crowd. She gets in the ring and says she is #AllElite.

Purrazzo defends her home state of New Jersey and then makes her intentions of beating “Timeless” Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s Championship clear. She and May get into it, May slaps her and she knocks her down and kicks her out of the ring to end the segment. We head to another break.